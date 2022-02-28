 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Combine schedule 2022: When QBs arrive, drill dates, times

We take a look at the schedule of drills for quarterbacks at the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
American squad quarterback Sam Howell of North Carolina (14) hands off to American squad running back Dameon Pierce of Florida (27) in the second half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.&nbsp; Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Combine kicks off February 28 and concludes March 7. Each organization has no shortage of work to complete ahead of April’s draft. Here is a rundown of events taking place for the incoming quarterback prospects.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Quarterback schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Tuesday, Mar. 1

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exam
  • NFLPA Meeting

Thursday, Mar. 3

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Friday, Mar. 4

  • Departure

Invited QBs

QB School
QB School
Jack Coan Notre Dame
Matt Corral Mississippi
Dustin Crum Kent State
Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan
Sam Howell North Carolina
Cole Kelley Southeastern Louisiana
D'Eriq King Miami
EJ Perry Brown
Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh
Brock Purdy Iowa State
Desmond Ridder Cincinnati
Carson Strong Nevada
Skylar Thompson Kansas State
Malik Willis Liberty
Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky

