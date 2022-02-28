NFL Combine schedule 2022: When QBs arrive, drill dates, times

The 2022 NFL Combine kicks off February 28 and concludes March 7. Each organization has no shortage of work to complete ahead of April’s draft. Here is a rundown of events taking place for the incoming quarterback prospects.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
2022 NFL Combine: Quarterback schedule
Monday, Feb. 28
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Tuesday, Mar. 1
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Wednesday, Mar. 2
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exam
- NFLPA Meeting
Thursday, Mar. 3
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Friday, Mar. 4
- Departure
Invited QBs
|QB
|School
|QB
|School
|Jack Coan
|Notre Dame
|Matt Corral
|Mississippi
|Dustin Crum
|Kent State
|Kaleb Eleby
|Western Michigan
|Sam Howell
|North Carolina
|Cole Kelley
|Southeastern Louisiana
|D'Eriq King
|Miami
|EJ Perry
|Brown
|Kenny Pickett
|Pittsburgh
|Brock Purdy
|Iowa State
|Desmond Ridder
|Cincinnati
|Carson Strong
|Nevada
|Skylar Thompson
|Kansas State
|Malik Willis
|Liberty
|Bailey Zappe
|Western Kentucky