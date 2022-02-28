NFL Combine schedule 2022: When QBs arrive, drill dates, times

The 2022 NFL Combine kicks off February 28 and concludes March 7. Each organization has no shortage of work to complete ahead of April’s draft. Here is a rundown of events taking place for the incoming quarterback prospects.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Quarterback schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Interviews

Tuesday, Mar. 1

General Medical Exam

Potential Special Studies

Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

Media

Interviews

Ortho Exam

NFLPA Meeting

Thursday, Mar. 3

Measurements

Bench Press

On-Field Workout

Friday, Mar. 4

Departure