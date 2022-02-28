Which offensive linemen were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2022 NFL Combine will showcase some of the best college talent we have seen in the last year. Among those who don’t get as much of the spotlight as the skill positions are the offensive linemen. In the modern game of football, protecting the quarterback is continually proving to be one of the main differences between winning and losing teams. Here are some prospects to keep an eye on, as well as a schedule of each event.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

Out of the 58 offensive linemen slated to be in attendance, a few key players are Alabama’s Evan Neal, Minnesota’s Blaise Andries and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross — all of whom are currently projected to be first-round picks.