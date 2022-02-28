Which offensive linemen were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2022 NFL Combine will showcase some of the best college talent we have seen in the last year. Among those who don’t get as much of the spotlight as the skill positions are the offensive linemen. In the modern game of football, protecting the quarterback is continually proving to be one of the main differences between winning and losing teams. Here are some prospects to keep an eye on, as well as a schedule of each event.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
Out of the 58 offensive linemen slated to be in attendance, a few key players are Alabama’s Evan Neal, Minnesota’s Blaise Andries and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross — all of whom are currently projected to be first-round picks.
2022 NFL Combine invites: Offensive linemen
|OL
|School
|OL
|School
|Blaise Andries
|Minnesota
|Ben Brown
|Mississippi
|Logan Bruss
|Wisconsin
|Spencer Burford
|UTSA
|Ja'Tyre Carter
|Southern
|Charles Cross
|Mississippi State
|Myron Cunningham
|Arkansas
|Dawson Deaton
|Texas Tech
|Austin Deculus
|LSU
|Kellen Diesch
|Arizona State
|Bill Dunkle
|San Diego State
|Ickey Ekwonu
|N.C. State
|Obinna Eze
|TCU
|Joshua Ezeudu
|North Carolina
|Daniel Faalele
|Minnesota
|Luke Fortner
|Kentucky
|Luke Goedeke
|Central Michigan
|Kenyon Green
|Texas A&M
|Marquis Hayes
|Oklahoma
|Chasen Hines
|LSU
|Ed Ingram
|LSU
|Zion Johnson
|Boston College
|Braxton Jones
|Southern Utah
|Cam Jurgens
|Nebraska
|Darian Kinnard
|Kentucky
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Iowa
|Alec Lindstrom
|Boston College
|Vederian Lowe
|Illinois
|Abraham Lucas
|Washington State
|Cade Mays
|Tennessee
|Marcus McKethan
|North Carolina
|Max Mitchell
|Louisiana
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|Ohio State
|Evan Neal
|Alabama
|Dylan Parham
|Memphis
|Chris Paul
|Tulsa
|Trevor Penning
|Northern Iowa
|Nick Petit-Frere
|Ohio State
|Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|Sean Rhyan
|UCLA
|Tyrese Robinson
|Oklahoma
|Dare Rosenthal
|Kentucky
|Andrew Rupcich
|Culver-Stockton
|Jamaree Salyer
|Georgia
|Justin Shaffer
|Georgia
|Lecitus Smith
|Virginia Tech
|Tyler Smith
|Tulsa
|Cole Strange
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Andrew Stueber
|Michigan
|Luke Tenuta
|Virginia Tech
|Zach Thomas
|San Diego State
|Zach Tom
|Wake Forest
|Cordell Volson
|North Dakota State
|Matt Waletzko
|North Dakota
|Rasheed Walker
|Penn State
|Luke Wattenberg
|Washington
|Dohnovan West
|Arizona State
|Nick Zakelj
|Fordham