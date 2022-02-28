 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which offensive linemen were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of offensive linemen invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Blaise Andries (77) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.&nbsp; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Combine will showcase some of the best college talent we have seen in the last year. Among those who don’t get as much of the spotlight as the skill positions are the offensive linemen. In the modern game of football, protecting the quarterback is continually proving to be one of the main differences between winning and losing teams. Here are some prospects to keep an eye on, as well as a schedule of each event.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

Out of the 58 offensive linemen slated to be in attendance, a few key players are Alabama’s Evan Neal, Minnesota’s Blaise Andries and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross — all of whom are currently projected to be first-round picks.

2022 NFL Combine invites: Offensive linemen

OL School
OL School
Blaise Andries Minnesota
Ben Brown Mississippi
Logan Bruss Wisconsin
Spencer Burford UTSA
Ja'Tyre Carter Southern
Charles Cross Mississippi State
Myron Cunningham Arkansas
Dawson Deaton Texas Tech
Austin Deculus LSU
Kellen Diesch Arizona State
Bill Dunkle San Diego State
Ickey Ekwonu N.C. State
Obinna Eze TCU
Joshua Ezeudu North Carolina
Daniel Faalele Minnesota
Luke Fortner Kentucky
Luke Goedeke Central Michigan
Kenyon Green Texas A&M
Marquis Hayes Oklahoma
Chasen Hines LSU
Ed Ingram LSU
Zion Johnson Boston College
Braxton Jones Southern Utah
Cam Jurgens Nebraska
Darian Kinnard Kentucky
Tyler Linderbaum Iowa
Alec Lindstrom Boston College
Vederian Lowe Illinois
Abraham Lucas Washington State
Cade Mays Tennessee
Marcus McKethan North Carolina
Max Mitchell Louisiana
Thayer Munford Jr. Ohio State
Evan Neal Alabama
Dylan Parham Memphis
Chris Paul Tulsa
Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
Nick Petit-Frere Ohio State
Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan
Sean Rhyan UCLA
Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma
Dare Rosenthal Kentucky
Andrew Rupcich Culver-Stockton
Jamaree Salyer Georgia
Justin Shaffer Georgia
Lecitus Smith Virginia Tech
Tyler Smith Tulsa
Cole Strange Tennessee-Chattanooga
Andrew Stueber Michigan
Luke Tenuta Virginia Tech
Zach Thomas San Diego State
Zach Tom Wake Forest
Cordell Volson North Dakota State
Matt Waletzko North Dakota
Rasheed Walker Penn State
Luke Wattenberg Washington
Dohnovan West Arizona State
Nick Zakelj Fordham

More From DraftKings Nation