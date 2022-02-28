Which defensive linemen were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

In the wake of a turbulent 2021-22 NFL campaign, once again riddled with injuries and COVID-19 cases, organizations will be scrambling to find talent that will hopefully bolster their roster for the future. The NFL Draft Combine is where a majority of the general managers, coaches and scouts will begin laying out their offseason plans. For those looking to improve in the pass-rushing and run-stopping department, defensive linemen will be on the radar.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

With such a stout defensive line class coming to the show, it will be interesting to see which players raise their draft stock over the next few weeks. Some of the notable names include Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia’s Jordan Davis, Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto, Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt and Virginia Tech’s Amaré Barno.