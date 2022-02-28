 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which defensive linemen were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of defensive linemen invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.&nbsp; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of a turbulent 2021-22 NFL campaign, once again riddled with injuries and COVID-19 cases, organizations will be scrambling to find talent that will hopefully bolster their roster for the future. The NFL Draft Combine is where a majority of the general managers, coaches and scouts will begin laying out their offseason plans. For those looking to improve in the pass-rushing and run-stopping department, defensive linemen will be on the radar.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

With such a stout defensive line class coming to the show, it will be interesting to see which players raise their draft stock over the next few weeks. Some of the notable names include Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia’s Jordan Davis, Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto, Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt and Virginia Tech’s Amaré Barno.

2022 NFL Combine invites: Defensive linemen

DL School
Amaré Barno Virginia Tech
Nik Bonitto Oklahoma
Thomas Booker Stanford
Matthew Butler Tennessee
Zach Carter Florida
Micheal Clemons Texas A&M
DJ Davidson Arizona State
Jordan Davis Georgia
Kalia Davis UCF
Arnold Ebiketie Penn State
Noah Elliss Idaho
Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina
Neil Farrell LSU
Jonathan Ford Miami
Haskell Garrett Ohio State
Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina
Logan Hall Houston
Chris Hinton Michigan
Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
Jordan Jackson Air Force
Tyree Johnson Texas A&M
Travis Jones Connecticut
George Karlaftis Purdue
DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M
Jesse Luketa Penn State
DeAngelo Malone Western Kentucky
Phidarian Mathis Alabama
Marquan McCall Kentucky
Otito Ogbonnia UCLA
David Ojabo Michigan
Esezi Otomewo Minnesota
Joshua Paschal Kentucky
Jayden Peevy Texas A&M
LaBryan Ray Alabama
John Ridgeway Arkansas
Dominique Robinson Miami (Ohio)
Myjai Sanders Cincinnati
Tyreke Smith Ohio State
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon
Cameron Thomas San Diego State
Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma
Eyioma Uwazurike Iowa State
Travon Walker Georgia
Sam Williams Mississippi
Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma
Alex Wright UAB
Devonte Wyatt Georgia

