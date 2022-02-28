Which RBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The downside of trying to make a name for yourself in a passing league that is the NFL, the limited ceiling of incoming rookie ball carriers means that there may be organizations reluctant to take a leap of faith on somebody in the first round of April’s draft. The upside, however, the combine is a perfect forum for players to separate themselves from the pack.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

What can be expected is there will be no shortage of athleticism and physicality on display from this running back class. Some players that could be worth tuning in to watch are Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Missouri’s Tyler Badie, Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller, Alabama’s Brian Robinson and Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren.

