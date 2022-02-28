Which RBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The downside of trying to make a name for yourself in a passing league that is the NFL, the limited ceiling of incoming rookie ball carriers means that there may be organizations reluctant to take a leap of faith on somebody in the first round of April’s draft. The upside, however, the combine is a perfect forum for players to separate themselves from the pack.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
What can be expected is there will be no shortage of athleticism and physicality on display from this running back class. Some players that could be worth tuning in to watch are Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Missouri’s Tyler Badie, Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller, Alabama’s Brian Robinson and Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren.
Tuesday, Mar. 1
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Wednesday, Mar. 2
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Thursday, Mar. 3
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exam
- NFLPA Meeting
Friday, Mar. 4
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Saturday, Mar. 5
- Departure
2022 Combine invites: Running backs
|RB
|School
|RB
|School
|Tyler Allgeier
|BYU
|Tyler Badie
|Missouri
|Greg Bell
|San Diego State
|Max Borghi
|Washington State
|Kennedy Brooks
|Oklahoma
|Leddie Brown
|West Virginia
|Ty Chandler
|North Carolina
|Snoop Conner
|Mississippi
|James Cook
|Georgia
|Jashaun Corbin
|Florida State
|Ty Davis-Price
|LSU
|Jerrion Ealy
|Mississippi
|Trestan Ebner
|Baylor
|Jerome Ford
|Cincinnati
|Tyler Goodson
|Iowa
|Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|Kevin Harris
|South Carolina
|Hassan Haskins
|Michigan
|Keaontay Ingram
|USC
|Bam Knight
|N.C. State
|Sincere McCormick
|UTSA
|Isiah Pacheco
|Rutgers
|Dameon Pierce
|Florida
|D'vonte Price
|Florida International
|Ronnie Rivers
|Fresno State
|Brian Robinson
|Alabama
|Abram Smith
|Baylor
|Isaiah Spiller
|Texas A&M
|Pierre Strong
|South Dakota State
|CJ Verdell
|Oregon
|Kenny Walker III
|Michigan State
|Jaylen Warren
|Oklahoma State
|Rachaad White
|Arizona State
|Zamir White
|Georgia
|ZaQuandre White
|South Carolina
|Kyren Williams
|Notre Dame