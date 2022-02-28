 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which RBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of running back invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan’s R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.&nbsp; Nick King/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

The downside of trying to make a name for yourself in a passing league that is the NFL, the limited ceiling of incoming rookie ball carriers means that there may be organizations reluctant to take a leap of faith on somebody in the first round of April’s draft. The upside, however, the combine is a perfect forum for players to separate themselves from the pack.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

What can be expected is there will be no shortage of athleticism and physicality on display from this running back class. Some players that could be worth tuning in to watch are Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Missouri’s Tyler Badie, Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller, Alabama’s Brian Robinson and Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren.

Tuesday, Mar. 1

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Thursday, Mar. 3

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exam
  • NFLPA Meeting

Friday, Mar. 4

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Saturday, Mar. 5

  • Departure

2022 Combine invites: Running backs

RB School
Tyler Allgeier BYU
Tyler Badie Missouri
Greg Bell San Diego State
Max Borghi Washington State
Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma
Leddie Brown West Virginia
Ty Chandler North Carolina
Snoop Conner Mississippi
James Cook Georgia
Jashaun Corbin Florida State
Ty Davis-Price LSU
Jerrion Ealy Mississippi
Trestan Ebner Baylor
Jerome Ford Cincinnati
Tyler Goodson Iowa
Breece Hall Iowa State
Kevin Harris South Carolina
Hassan Haskins Michigan
Keaontay Ingram USC
Bam Knight N.C. State
Sincere McCormick UTSA
Isiah Pacheco Rutgers
Dameon Pierce Florida
D'vonte Price Florida International
Ronnie Rivers Fresno State
Brian Robinson Alabama
Abram Smith Baylor
Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M
Pierre Strong South Dakota State
CJ Verdell Oregon
Kenny Walker III Michigan State
Jaylen Warren Oklahoma State
Rachaad White Arizona State
Zamir White Georgia
ZaQuandre White South Carolina
Kyren Williams Notre Dame

