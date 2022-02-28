Which DBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.
In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next are the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.
A few guys to watch out for from the defensive back group are Cobie Durant from South Carolina State, Jaquan Brisker from Penn State, Coby Bryant from Cincinnati, Nick Cross from Maryland, Kaiir Elam from Florida, Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati, Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame, Trent McDuffie from Washington, Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska, Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, Tariq Woolen from UTSA, and Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
2022 NFL Combine invites: Defensive backs
|DB
|School
|DB
|School
|Tycen Anderson
|Toledo
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|Alabama
|Kalon Barnes
|Baylor
|Markquese Bell
|Florida A&M
|Dane Belton
|Iowa
|Bubba Bolden
|Miami
|Andrew Booth
|Clemson
|Jaquan Brisker
|Penn State
|Montaric Brown
|Arkansas
|Coby Bryant
|Cincinnati
|Percy Butler
|Louisiana
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|Penn State
|Lewis Cine
|Georgia
|Qwynnterrio Cole
|Louisville
|Bryan Cook
|Cincinnati
|Yusuf Corker
|Kentucky
|Nick Cross
|Maryland
|Cobie Durant
|South Carolina State
|Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|MJ Emerson
|Mississippi State
|Akayleb Evans
|Missouri
|DaMarcus Fields
|Texas Tech
|Cordale Flott
|LSU
|Sauce Gardner
|Cincinnati
|Mario Goodrich
|Clemson
|Kyler Gordon
|Washington
|Vincent Gray
|Michigan
|Kyle Hamilton
|Notre Dame
|Kolby Harvell-Peel
|Oklahoma State
|Dax Hill
|Michigan
|Joshua Jobe
|Alabama
|Jack Jones
|Arizona State
|Marcus Jones
|Houston
|Kerby Joseph
|Illinois
|Derion Kendrick
|Georgia
|Quentin Lake
|UCLA
|Chase Lucas
|Arizona State
|Damarri Mathis
|Pittsburgh
|Zyon McCollum
|Sam Houston State
|Roger McCreary
|Auburn
|Trent McDuffie
|Washington
|Verone McKinley III
|Oregon
|Smoke Monday
|Auburn
|Leon O'Neal
|Texas A&M
|Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|Chris Steele
|USC
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|LSU
|Alontae Taylor
|Tennessee
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Nebraska
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|USC
|Juanyeh Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|Josh Thompson
|Texas
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|Oklahoma
|Jermaine Waller
|Virginia Tech
|Jaylen Watson
|Washington State
|Sam Webb
|Missouri Western State
|Joshua Williams
|Fayetteville State
|Pepe Williams
|Houston
|JT Woods
|Baylor
|Tariq Woolen
|UTSA
|Mykael Wright
|Oregon