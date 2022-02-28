 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which DBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of defensive back invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.

In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next are the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.

A few guys to watch out for from the defensive back group are Cobie Durant from South Carolina State, Jaquan Brisker from Penn State, Coby Bryant from Cincinnati, Nick Cross from Maryland, Kaiir Elam from Florida, Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati, Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame, Trent McDuffie from Washington, Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska, Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, Tariq Woolen from UTSA, and Jalen Pitre from Baylor.

2022 NFL Combine invites: Defensive backs

Tycen Anderson Toledo
Jalyn Armour-Davis Alabama
Kalon Barnes Baylor
Markquese Bell Florida A&M
Dane Belton Iowa
Bubba Bolden Miami
Andrew Booth Clemson
Jaquan Brisker Penn State
Montaric Brown Arkansas
Coby Bryant Cincinnati
Percy Butler Louisiana
Tariq Castro-Fields Penn State
Lewis Cine Georgia
Qwynnterrio Cole Louisville
Bryan Cook Cincinnati
Yusuf Corker Kentucky
Nick Cross Maryland
Cobie Durant South Carolina State
Kaiir Elam Florida
MJ Emerson Mississippi State
Akayleb Evans Missouri
DaMarcus Fields Texas Tech
Cordale Flott LSU
Sauce Gardner Cincinnati
Mario Goodrich Clemson
Kyler Gordon Washington
Vincent Gray Michigan
Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame
Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State
Dax Hill Michigan
Joshua Jobe Alabama
Jack Jones Arizona State
Marcus Jones Houston
Kerby Joseph Illinois
Derion Kendrick Georgia
Quentin Lake UCLA
Chase Lucas Arizona State
Damarri Mathis Pittsburgh
Zyon McCollum Sam Houston State
Roger McCreary Auburn
Trent McDuffie Washington
Verone McKinley III Oregon
Smoke Monday Auburn
Leon O'Neal Texas A&M
Jalen Pitre Baylor
Chris Steele USC
Derek Stingley Jr. LSU
Alontae Taylor Tennessee
Cam Taylor-Britt Nebraska
Isaac Taylor-Stuart USC
Juanyeh Thomas Georgia Tech
Josh Thompson Texas
Delarrin Turner-Yell Oklahoma
Jermaine Waller Virginia Tech
Jaylen Watson Washington State
Sam Webb Missouri Western State
Joshua Williams Fayetteville State
Pepe Williams Houston
JT Woods Baylor
Tariq Woolen UTSA
Mykael Wright Oregon

