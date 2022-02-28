 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which LBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of linebacker invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.&nbsp; Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.

In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next is the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.

A few guys to watch out for from the linebacker group are Nakobe Dean from Georgia, Jermaine Johnson II from Florida State, Devin Lloyd from Utah, Chad Muma from Wyoming, and Brian Asamoah from Oklahoma.

2022 NFL Combine invites: Linebacker

LB School
LB School
Christopher Allen Alabama
Troy Andersen Montana State
Brian Asamoah Oklahoma
Darrian Beavers Cincinnati
Terrel Bernard Baylor
Darien Butler Arizona State
Chance Campbell Mississippi
Leo Chenal Wisconsin
Damone Clark LSU
Nakobe Dean Georgia
JoJo Domann Nebraska
Jeremiah Gemmel North Carolina
Isaiah Graham-Mobley Boston College
Jake Hansen Illinois
Aaron Hansford Texas A&M
Christian Harris Alabama
D'Marco Jackson Appalachian State
Drake Jackson USC
Jermaine Johnson II Florida State
Nate Landman Colorado
Devin Lloyd Utah
Boye Mafe Minnesota
Zakoby McClain Auburn
Micah McFadden Indiana
Jeremiah Moon Florida
Chad Muma Wyoming
Malcolm Rodriguez Oklahoma State
Mike Rose Iowa State
Josh Ross Michigan
Jack Sanborn Wisconsin
Nephi Sewell Utah
Brandon Smith Penn State
Baylon Spector Clemson
Channing Tindall Georgia
Quay Walker Georgia
Tre Williams Arkansas

