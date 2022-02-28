Which QBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine is coming soon, and plenty of quarterbacks will be on display during the event that will run from March 1st through March 7th from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is not as deep of a quarterback class compared to previous drafts especially when it comes to top-end talent.

The NFL Combine features 15 quarterbacks invited to the event, and plenty of eyeballs should be on Malik Willis, who is not as known as some of the other QBs in attendance. He transferred from the Auburn Tigers to the Liberty Flames and could potentially be the No. 1 quarterback selected this spring’s NFL Draft.

It’s always difficult to determine which combine drills are the most important regardless of position, but in-person interviews are generally important especially when general managers are looking for their next quarterback and the future face of their franchise.