Which WRs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of wide receiver invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: USA TODAY Kyle Robertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL Combine invite list includes 40 wide receivers as they show their abilities ahead of this spring’s draft. The combine will run from March 1st through March 7th from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The coverage can be seen on NFL Network.

Some of the top wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft class will include the USC Trojans Drake London, Alabama Crimson Tide Jameson Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes Garrett Wilson, Penn State Nittany Lions Jahan Dotson and Arkansas Razorbacks Treylon Burks.

As we saw this season with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, rookie receivers can make a significant impact with how much passing there is in the NFL. The speed and cutting drills are obviously going to be some of the most important drills to watch for the wide receiver position as teams look for players who can hit the deep ball and run great routes.

2022 Combine invites: Wide receivers

WR School
WR School
Calvin Austin III Memphis
Kevin Austin Jr. Notre Dame
David Bell Purdue
Slade Bolden Alabama
Treylon Burks Arkansas
Dai'Jean Dixon Nicholls State
Jahan Dotson Penn State
Romeo Doubs Nevada
Dontario Drummond Mississippi
Erik Ezukanma Texas Tech
Ty Fryfogle Indiana
Danny Gray SMU
Johnny Johnson III Oregon
Josh Johnson Tulsa
Velus Jones Tennessee
Drake London USC
Bo Melton Rutgers
John Metchie Alabama
Skyy Moore Western Michigan
Jalen Nailor Michigan State
Chris Olave Ohio State
Kyle Philips UCLA
George Pickens Georgia
Alec Pierce Cincinnati
Makai Polk Mississippi State
Charleston Rambo Miami
Reggie Roberson Jr. SMU
Wan'Dale Robinson Kentucky
Justyn Ross Clemson
Braylon Sanders Mississippi
Khalil Shakir Boise State
Tyquan Thornton Baylor
Jalen Tolbert South Alabama
Tré Turner Virginia Tech
Christian Watson North Dakota State
Isaiah Weston Northern Iowa
Devon Williams Oregon
Jameson Williams Alabama
Garrett Wilson Ohio State
Mike Woods Oklahoma

