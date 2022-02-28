Which WRs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine invite list includes 40 wide receivers as they show their abilities ahead of this spring’s draft. The combine will run from March 1st through March 7th from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The coverage can be seen on NFL Network.
Some of the top wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft class will include the USC Trojans Drake London, Alabama Crimson Tide Jameson Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes Garrett Wilson, Penn State Nittany Lions Jahan Dotson and Arkansas Razorbacks Treylon Burks.
As we saw this season with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, rookie receivers can make a significant impact with how much passing there is in the NFL. The speed and cutting drills are obviously going to be some of the most important drills to watch for the wide receiver position as teams look for players who can hit the deep ball and run great routes.
2022 Combine invites: Wide receivers
|WR
|School
|WR
|School
|Calvin Austin III
|Memphis
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|Notre Dame
|David Bell
|Purdue
|Slade Bolden
|Alabama
|Treylon Burks
|Arkansas
|Dai'Jean Dixon
|Nicholls State
|Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|Romeo Doubs
|Nevada
|Dontario Drummond
|Mississippi
|Erik Ezukanma
|Texas Tech
|Ty Fryfogle
|Indiana
|Danny Gray
|SMU
|Johnny Johnson III
|Oregon
|Josh Johnson
|Tulsa
|Velus Jones
|Tennessee
|Drake London
|USC
|Bo Melton
|Rutgers
|John Metchie
|Alabama
|Skyy Moore
|Western Michigan
|Jalen Nailor
|Michigan State
|Chris Olave
|Ohio State
|Kyle Philips
|UCLA
|George Pickens
|Georgia
|Alec Pierce
|Cincinnati
|Makai Polk
|Mississippi State
|Charleston Rambo
|Miami
|Reggie Roberson Jr.
|SMU
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Kentucky
|Justyn Ross
|Clemson
|Braylon Sanders
|Mississippi
|Khalil Shakir
|Boise State
|Tyquan Thornton
|Baylor
|Jalen Tolbert
|South Alabama
|Tré Turner
|Virginia Tech
|Christian Watson
|North Dakota State
|Isaiah Weston
|Northern Iowa
|Devon Williams
|Oregon
|Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|Garrett Wilson
|Ohio State
|Mike Woods
|Oklahoma