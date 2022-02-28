Which WRs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine invite list includes 40 wide receivers as they show their abilities ahead of this spring’s draft. The combine will run from March 1st through March 7th from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The coverage can be seen on NFL Network.

Some of the top wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft class will include the USC Trojans Drake London, Alabama Crimson Tide Jameson Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes Garrett Wilson, Penn State Nittany Lions Jahan Dotson and Arkansas Razorbacks Treylon Burks.

As we saw this season with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, rookie receivers can make a significant impact with how much passing there is in the NFL. The speed and cutting drills are obviously going to be some of the most important drills to watch for the wide receiver position as teams look for players who can hit the deep ball and run great routes.