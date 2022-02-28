Which TEs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The NFL has invited 324 prospects to the 2022 draft combine on February 28. The tight end position will have 21 of the best college pass catchers from last season in attendance, such as the tight end leader in receiving yards Trey McBride from Colorado State, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer to name a few.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
Monday, Feb. 28
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Tuesday, Mar. 1
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Wednesday, Mar. 2
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exam
- NFLPA Meeting
Thursday, Mar. 3
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Friday, Mar. 4
- Departure
2022 NFL Combine invites: Tight ends
|TE
|School
|TE
|School
|Austin Allen
|Nebraska
|Chase Allen
|Iowa State
|Daniel Bellinger
|San Diego State
|Grant Calcattera
|SMU
|Greg Dulcich
|UCLA
|Jake Ferguson
|Wisconsin
|Jeremiah Hall
|Oklahoma
|Peyton Hendershot
|Indiana
|Connor Heyward
|Michigan State
|Curtis Hodges
|Arizona State
|Charlie Kolar
|Iowa State
|Isaiah Likely
|Coastal Carolina
|Trey McBride
|Colorado State
|James Mitchell
|Virginia Tech
|Chig Okonkwo
|Maryland
|Cade Otton
|Washington
|Teagan Quitoriano
|Oregon State
|Jeremy Ruckert
|Ohio State
|Cole Turner
|Nevada
|Jelani Woods
|Virginia
|Jalen Wydermyer
|Texas A&M