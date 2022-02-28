 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which TEs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of tight end invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has invited 324 prospects to the 2022 draft combine on February 28. The tight end position will have 21 of the best college pass catchers from last season in attendance, such as the tight end leader in receiving yards Trey McBride from Colorado State, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer to name a few.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

Monday, Feb. 28

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Tuesday, Mar. 1

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exam
  • NFLPA Meeting

Thursday, Mar. 3

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Friday, Mar. 4

  • Departure

2022 NFL Combine invites: Tight ends

TE School
TE School
Austin Allen Nebraska
Chase Allen Iowa State
Daniel Bellinger San Diego State
Grant Calcattera SMU
Greg Dulcich UCLA
Jake Ferguson Wisconsin
Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma
Peyton Hendershot Indiana
Connor Heyward Michigan State
Curtis Hodges Arizona State
Charlie Kolar Iowa State
Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina
Trey McBride Colorado State
James Mitchell Virginia Tech
Chig Okonkwo Maryland
Cade Otton Washington
Teagan Quitoriano Oregon State
Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State
Cole Turner Nevada
Jelani Woods Virginia
Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M

More From DraftKings Nation