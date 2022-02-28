 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who was invited to the 2022 NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of invites and who will be attending the 2022 NFL Combine.

By LTruscott
NFL Combine - Day 5 Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Put off for a year, kind of, because of the pandemic, the NFL Scouting Combine will return to Indianapolis for 2022. Starting on Monday, February 28, and running through Monday, March 7, the next generation of NFL hopefuls, 324 of them to be exact, will be poked, prodded and tested for evaluation and entertainment.

Perhaps the measurement everyone is most looking forward to is Pitt quarterback Kenny Picket who will have his hands measured in Indianapolis. Considered a first-round pick, the double-jointed signal-caller will be closely watched.

If hand size isn’t your thing, the 40-yard-dash is always one of the more exciting events at the Combine. Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III could be this year’s fastest player. He’ll have some stiff competition from Jameson Williams, a wideout from Alabama, and Michigan safety Daxton Hill.

After turning heads at the Senior Bowl, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis could vault up draft boards with a big week on the testing field. There’s no question that he’s fast, but if he posts impressive numbers on the track in Indianapolis, he’ll be in the conversation for an early first-round pick.

And, of course, every year a long list of players nobody outside the most dedicated college football watchers would recognize will become a household name with fans demanding their team draft those players. That’s what makes it such a fun week of testing to watch.

Beyond the 40 and hand measurements, prospects will perform the vertical jump, broad jump, 20- and 60-yard shuttle, position drills and the three-cone drill. There’s also the bench press, where players put up as many reps of 225 pounds as they can.

Live television coverage of the 2022 Combine begins on March 3 at 4 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Every player invited to the NFL Combine

Player Pos School
Player Pos School
Cal Adomitis LS Pittsburgh
Austin Allen TE Nebraska
Chase Allen TE Iowa State
Christopher Allen LB Alabama
Tyler Allgeier RB BYU
Troy Andersen LB Montana State
Tycen Anderson DB Toledo
Blaise Andries OL Minnesota
Matt Araiza P San Diego State
Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Alabama
Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma
Calvin Austin III WR Memphis
Kevin Austin Jr. WR Notre Dame
Tyler Badie RB Missouri
Kalon Barnes DB Baylor
Amaré Barno DL Virginia Tech
Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati
David Bell WR Purdue
Greg Bell RB San Diego State
Markquese Bell DB Florida A&M
Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State
Dane Belton DB Iowa
Terrel Bernard LB Baylor
Bubba Bolden DB Miami
Slade Bolden WR Alabama
Nik Bonitto DL Oklahoma
Thomas Booker DL Stanford
Andrew Booth DB Clemson
Max Borghi RB Washington State
Jaquan Brisker DB Penn State
Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
Kennedy Brooks RB Oklahoma
Ben Brown OL Mississippi
Leddie Brown RB West Virginia
Montaric Brown DB Arkansas
Logan Bruss OL Wisconsin
Coby Bryant DB Cincinnati
Spencer Burford OL UTSA
Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
Darien Butler LB Arizona State
Matthew Butler DL Tennessee
Percy Butler DB Louisiana
Grant Calcattera TE SMU
Jake Camarda P Georgia
Chance Campbell LB Mississippi
Ja'Tyre Carter OL Southern
Zach Carter DL Florida
Tariq Castro-Fields DB Penn State
Ty Chandler RB North Carolina
Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
Lewis Cine DB Georgia
Damone Clark LB LSU
Micheal Clemons DL Texas A&M
Jack Coan QB Notre Dame
Qwynnterrio Cole DB Louisville
Snoop Conner RB Mississippi
Bryan Cook DB Cincinnati
James Cook RB Georgia
Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State
Yusuf Corker DB Kentucky
Matt Corral QB Mississippi
Charles Cross OL Mississippi State
Nick Cross DB Maryland
Dustin Crum QB Kent State
Myron Cunningham OL Arkansas
DJ Davidson DL Arizona State
Jordan Davis DL Georgia
Kalia Davis DL UCF
Ty Davis-Price RB LSU
Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
Dawson Deaton OL Texas Tech
Austin Deculus OL LSU
Cameron Dicker K Texas
Kellen Diesch OL Arizona State
Dai'Jean Dixon WR Nicholls State
JoJo Domann LB Nebraska
Jahan Dotson WR Penn State
Romeo Doubs WR Nevada
Dontario Drummond WR Mississippi
Greg Dulcich TE UCLA
Bill Dunkle OL San Diego State
Cobie Durant DB South Carolina State
Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi
Arnold Ebiketie DL Penn State
Trestan Ebner RB Baylor
Ickey Ekwonu OL N.C. State
Kaiir Elam DB Florida
Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan
Noah Elliss DL Idaho
MJ Emerson DB Mississippi State
Kingsley Enagbare DL South Carolina
Akayleb Evans DB Missouri
Obinna Eze OL TCU
Joshua Ezeudu OL North Carolina
Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech
Daniel Faalele OL Minnesota
Neil Farrell DL LSU
Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin
DaMarcus Fields DB Texas Tech
Cordale Flott DB LSU
Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati
Jonathan Ford DL Miami
Luke Fortner OL Kentucky
Ty Fryfogle WR Indiana
Sauce Gardner DB Cincinnati
Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State
Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina
Trenton Gill P N.C. State
Luke Goedeke OL Central Michigan
Mario Goodrich DB Clemson
Tyler Goodson RB Iowa
Kyler Gordon DB Washington
Isaiah Graham-Mobley LB Boston College
Danny Gray WR SMU
Vincent Gray DB Michigan
Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M
Jeffrey Gunter DL Coastal Carolina
Breece Hall RB Iowa State
Jeremiah Hall TE Oklahoma
Logan Hall DL Houston
Kyle Hamilton DB Notre Dame
Jake Hansen LB Illinois
Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M
Christian Harris LB Alabama
Kevin Harris RB South Carolina
Kolby Harvell-Peel DB Oklahoma State
Hassan Haskins RB Michigan
Blake Hayes P Illinois
Marquis Hayes OL Oklahoma
Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana
Connor Heyward TE Michigan State
Dax Hill DB Michigan
Chasen Hines OL LSU
Chris Hinton DL Michigan
Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State
Sam Howell QB North Carolina
Aidan Hutchinson DL Michigan
Ed Ingram OL LSU
Keaontay Ingram RB USC
D'Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State
Drake Jackson LB USC
Jordan Jackson DL Air Force
Joshua Jobe DB Alabama
Jermaine Johnson II LB Florida State
Johnny Johnson III WR Oregon
Josh Johnson WR Tulsa
Tyree Johnson DL Texas A&M
Zion Johnson OL Boston College
Braxton Jones OL Southern Utah
Jack Jones DB Arizona State
Marcus Jones DB Houston
Travis Jones DL Connecticut
Velus Jones WR Tennessee
Kerby Joseph DB Illinois
Cam Jurgens OL Nebraska
George Karlaftis DL Purdue
Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana
Derion Kendrick DB Georgia
D'Eriq King QB Miami
Darian Kinnard OL Kentucky
Bam Knight RB N.C. State
Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State
Quentin Lake DB UCLA
Nate Landman LB Colorado
DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M
Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina
Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa
Alec Lindstrom OL Boston College
Devin Lloyd LB Utah
Drake London WR USC
Vederian Lowe OL Illinois
Abraham Lucas OL Washington State
Chase Lucas DB Arizona State
Jesse Luketa DL Penn State
Boye Mafe LB Minnesota
DeAngelo Malone DL Western Kentucky
Damarri Mathis DB Pittsburgh
Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama
Cade Mays OL Tennessee
Trey McBride TE Colorado State
Marquan McCall DL Kentucky
Zakoby McClain LB Auburn
Zyon McCollum DB Sam Houston State
Sincere McCormick RB UTSA
Roger McCreary DB Auburn
Trent McDuffie DB Washington
Micah McFadden LB Indiana
Marcus McKethan OL North Carolina
Verone McKinley III DB Oregon
Bo Melton WR Rutgers
John Metchie WR Alabama
James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech
Max Mitchell OL Louisiana
Smoke Monday DB Auburn
Jeremiah Moon LB Florida
Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
Chad Muma LB Wyoming
Thayer Munford Jr. OL Ohio State
Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State
Evan Neal OL Alabama
Otito Ogbonnia DL UCLA
David Ojabo DL Michigan
Chig Okonkwo TE Maryland
Chris Olave WR Ohio State
Leon O'Neal DB Texas A&M
Esezi Otomewo DL Minnesota
Cade Otton TE Washington
Isiah Pacheco RB Rutgers
Dylan Parham OL Memphis
Joshua Paschal DL Kentucky
Chris Paul OL Tulsa
Jayden Peevy DL Texas A&M
Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa
EJ Perry QB Brown
Nick Petit-Frere OL Ohio State
Kyle Philips WR UCLA
George Pickens WR Georgia
Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh
Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati
Dameon Pierce RB Florida
Jalen Pitre DB Baylor
Makai Polk WR Mississippi State
D'vonte Price RB Florida International
Brock Purdy QB Iowa State
Teagan Quitoriano TE Oregon State
Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan
Charleston Rambo WR Miami
LaBryan Ray DL Alabama
Sean Rhyan OL UCLA
Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
John Ridgeway DL Arkansas
Ronnie Rivers RB Fresno State
Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU
Brian Robinson RB Alabama
Dominique Robinson DL Miami (Ohio)
Tyrese Robinson OL Oklahoma
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky
Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma State
Mike Rose LB Iowa State
Dare Rosenthal OL Kentucky
Josh Ross LB Michigan
Justyn Ross WR Clemson
Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State
Andrew Rupcich OL Culver-Stockton
Jamaree Salyer OL Georgia
Jack Sanborn LB Wisconsin
Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi
Myjai Sanders DL Cincinnati
Nephi Sewell LB Utah
Justin Shaffer OL Georgia
Khalil Shakir WR Boise State
Abram Smith RB Baylor
Brandon Smith LB Penn State
Lecitus Smith OL Virginia Tech
Tyler Smith OL Tulsa
Tyreke Smith DL Ohio State
Baylon Spector LB Clemson
Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
Chris Steele DB USC
Derek Stingley Jr. DB LSU
Jordan Stout P Penn State
Cole Strange OL Tennessee-Chattanooga
Carson Strong QB Nevada
Pierre Strong RB South Dakota State
Andrew Stueber OL Michigan
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DL Notre Dame
Alontae Taylor DB Tennessee
Cam Taylor-Britt DB Nebraska
Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB USC
Luke Tenuta OL Virginia Tech
Kayvon Thibodeaux DL Oregon
Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State
Isaiah Thomas DL Oklahoma
Juanyeh Thomas DB Georgia Tech
Zach Thomas OL San Diego State
Josh Thompson DB Texas
Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State
Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor
Channing Tindall LB Georgia
Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama
Zach Tom OL Wake Forest
Cole Turner TE Nevada
Tré Turner WR Virginia Tech
Delarrin Turner-Yell DB Oklahoma
Eyioma Uwazurike DL Iowa State
CJ Verdell RB Oregon
Cordell Volson OL North Dakota State
Matt Waletzko OL North Dakota
Kenny Walker III RB Michigan State
Quay Walker LB Georgia
Rasheed Walker OL Penn State
Travon Walker DL Georgia
Jermaine Waller DB Virginia Tech
Jaylen Warren RB Oklahoma State
Christian Watson WR North Dakota State
Jaylen Watson DB Washington State
Luke Wattenberg OL Washington
Sam Webb DB Missouri Western State
Dohnovan West OL Arizona State
Isaiah Weston WR Northern Iowa
Rachaad White RB Arizona State
Quan White RB South Carolina
Zamir White RB Georgia
Damarion Williams DB Houston
Devon Williams WR Oregon
Jameson Williams WR Alabama
Joshua Williams DB Fayetteville State
Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
Sam Williams DL Mississippi
Tre Williams LB Arkansas
Malik Willis QB Liberty
Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma
Jelani Woods TE Virginia
JT Woods DB Baylor
Mike Woods WR Oklahoma
Tariq Woolen DB UTSA
Alex Wright DL UAB
Mykael Wright DB Oregon
Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia
Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
Cade York K LSU
Nick Zakelj OL Fordham
Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky

More From DraftKings Nation