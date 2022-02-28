Who was invited to the 2022 NFL Combine?

Put off for a year, kind of, because of the pandemic, the NFL Scouting Combine will return to Indianapolis for 2022. Starting on Monday, February 28, and running through Monday, March 7, the next generation of NFL hopefuls, 324 of them to be exact, will be poked, prodded and tested for evaluation and entertainment.

Perhaps the measurement everyone is most looking forward to is Pitt quarterback Kenny Picket who will have his hands measured in Indianapolis. Considered a first-round pick, the double-jointed signal-caller will be closely watched.

If hand size isn’t your thing, the 40-yard-dash is always one of the more exciting events at the Combine. Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III could be this year’s fastest player. He’ll have some stiff competition from Jameson Williams, a wideout from Alabama, and Michigan safety Daxton Hill.

After turning heads at the Senior Bowl, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis could vault up draft boards with a big week on the testing field. There’s no question that he’s fast, but if he posts impressive numbers on the track in Indianapolis, he’ll be in the conversation for an early first-round pick.

And, of course, every year a long list of players nobody outside the most dedicated college football watchers would recognize will become a household name with fans demanding their team draft those players. That’s what makes it such a fun week of testing to watch.

Beyond the 40 and hand measurements, prospects will perform the vertical jump, broad jump, 20- and 60-yard shuttle, position drills and the three-cone drill. There’s also the bench press, where players put up as many reps of 225 pounds as they can.

Live television coverage of the 2022 Combine begins on March 3 at 4 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.