Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The entirety of the NFL world will descend upon Indianapolis this week for the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

The event, which starts Wednesday, is the only chance all 32 NFL teams will have to see all of the top college prospects in one spot at the same time. They won’t just see on the field drills, though. There will be media interviews as well as off-camera and private interviews between a prospect and the decision-makers from each franchise.

The combine will last from Thursday until Sunday and will be broadcast on NFL network throughout.

2022 NFL Combine schedule

Dates: Thursday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 6th

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network website, app

Players to watch at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

This year is a very defense-heavy draft, but there are still several exciting offensive players to watch. The QB class is underwhelming, but there are still potential franchise guys like Kenny Pickett, Malik Williams and Carson Strong, who all plan to throw at the combine. Matt Corral is also in that group, but he already announced he won’t be doing throwing drills in Indy. There are also a ton of exciting offensive line prospects like Tyler Linderbaum, Evan Neal and Charles Cross. Perhaps the most explosive and fun players to watch this week will be the tandem WR group of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave

On the defensive side of the ball, the talent is overflowing this season. There’s defensive end Adian Hutchenson from Michigan, safety Kyle Hamilton from ND, DB Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon and so many more. Realistically, the top four or five players in this year’s draft are all defenders. Though it’s unlikely they’re picked that way because somebody will undoubtedly reach for a QB.