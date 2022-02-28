NFL Scouting Combine schedule in 2022

The NFL Draft Combine will be held from February 28th through March 6th with drills showing off the athletes’ athleticism taking place on the final four days of the event.
The NFL Draft Combine is not an exact science when it comes to what the week means in terms of what prospects can do at the next level. Some players will put up incredible performances in these drills but will not sustain long professional careers. On the other hand, some will not test well despite going on to a long, successful NFL career.
The NFL Draft Combine is just another tool in the evaluation process as we get ourselves ready for this spring’s draft.
Below is a look at the full schedule for NFL Draft Combine week.
2022 NFL Combine: Full week schedule
Monday, February 28
TE/QB/WO: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews
Tuesday, March 1
TE/QB/WO: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews
OL/RB: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews
Wednesday, March 2
TE/QB/WO: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting
OL/RB: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews
DL/LB: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews
Thursday, March 3, 4-11 p.m. ET
TE/QB/WO: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout
OL/RB: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting
DL/LB: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews
DB/PK/ST: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews
Friday, March 4, 4-11 p.m. ET
TE/QB/WO: Departure from Indianapolis
OL/RB: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout
DL/LB: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting
DB/PK/ST: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews
Saturday, March 5, 4-11 p.m. ET
OL/RB: Departure from Indianapolis
DL/LB: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout
DB/PK/ST: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting
Sunday, March 6, 2-7:30 p.m. ET
DL/LB: Departure from Indianapolis
DB/PK/ST: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout
Monday, March 7
DB/PK/ST: Departure from Indianapolis