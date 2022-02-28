NFL Scouting Combine schedule in 2022

The NFL Draft Combine will be held from February 28th through March 6th with drills showing off the athletes’ athleticism taking place on the final four days of the event.

The NFL Draft Combine is not an exact science when it comes to what the week means in terms of what prospects can do at the next level. Some players will put up incredible performances in these drills but will not sustain long professional careers. On the other hand, some will not test well despite going on to a long, successful NFL career.

The NFL Draft Combine is just another tool in the evaluation process as we get ourselves ready for this spring’s draft.

Below is a look at the full schedule for NFL Draft Combine week.

2022 NFL Combine: Full week schedule

Monday, February 28

TE/QB/WO: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews

Tuesday, March 1

TE/QB/WO: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews

OL/RB: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews

Wednesday, March 2

TE/QB/WO: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting

OL/RB: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews

DL/LB: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews

Thursday, March 3, 4-11 p.m. ET

TE/QB/WO: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout

OL/RB: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting

DL/LB: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews

DB/PK/ST: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Interviews

Friday, March 4, 4-11 p.m. ET

TE/QB/WO: Departure from Indianapolis

OL/RB: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout

DL/LB: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting

DB/PK/ST: General Medical Exam, Potential Special Studies, Interviews

Saturday, March 5, 4-11 p.m. ET

OL/RB: Departure from Indianapolis

DL/LB: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout

DB/PK/ST: Media, Interviews, Ortho Exam, NFLPA Meeting

Sunday, March 6, 2-7:30 p.m. ET

DL/LB: Departure from Indianapolis

DB/PK/ST: Measurements, Bench Press, On-Field Workout

Monday, March 7

DB/PK/ST: Departure from Indianapolis