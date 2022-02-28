Arizona Cardinals future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Arizona Cardinals had a decent season in Kliff Kingsbury’s third season in charge in the desert, finishing second on the NFC West before bowing out of the playoffs in the NFC Wild Card Game.

The Cards looked great for a large portion of the season and were the only undefeated team in the league remaining at 7-0 before eventually falling. But they ran into injury issues along the offensive and defensive sides of the ball and really struggled to end the season. Including the Wild Card loss, Arizona lost five of its last seven games. When they’re healthy, the Cardinals can compete with anybody in the league thanks to a ton of superstars all over the field. But if just one or two of those stars is out, the lack of depth makes it tough for Arizona to field a Super Bowl contending team.

The odds for this are pretty long, in the same range as the New England Patriots and post-Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have an extremely tough division, with three teams making the postseason from the NFC West and two of the three representing the league in the NFC Championship Game. There’s some speculation around QB Kyler Murray too, who seems unhappy with the organization based on his social media habits in recent weeks.

Conference odds: +1200

These odds are a bit better, but still not great. The +1200 mark is about the same shot as the Seattle Seahawks, who finished dead last in the NFC West, and the Philidelphia Eagles, who are an extremely mediocre team. They’ll need to figure out their free agent situation, with guys like Zach Ertz, Christian Kirk, AJ Green and James Connor all set to be UFA’s heading into the new league year.

Division odds: +350

Arizona sits firmly with the third-best odds to take the NFC West crown this season despite having a chance to win the title in the final week of the season last year. But when your team has so many free agents potentially hitting the road and you’re forced to compete with the reigning Super Bowl champions as well as another team that made an NFC title game appearance, it’s going to be an uphill battle.

