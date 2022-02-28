Atlanta Falcons future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Atlanta Falcons had a decent season in 2021 considering the talent they had on the roster and with a first-year head coach at the helm in Arthur Smith.

A 7-10 finish in the first year under a new coach is solid and improvement is definitely coming soon. Still, they’ll have a long way to go to make it to the Super Bowl, let alone the Playoffs. With some of the biggest players on the team heading into free agency, like Cordarrelle Patterson and Foyesade Oluokun, and an aging quarterback in Matt Ryan, 2022 could be another tough year for Atlanta.

The Falcons have some of the lowest Super Bowl odds in the NFL, well in the bottom half of the league. Still, if they’re able to retain Patterson and a few other key pieces, Ryan reverts back to himself from 5 years ago and young players like Kyle Pitts continue their development, there’s a chance they could surprise some people, especially in an NFC South that’s surprisingly totally up for grabs.

Conference odds: +2800

Only three teams have worse odds to earn a trip to the Super Bowl out of the NFC. Those teams are the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and the Detroit Lions. There’s a ton of talented teams in the NFC and it’s far more clear-cut who is good and who is not as opposed to the AFC. They’ll need to pull off some major upsets to even have a chance at it.

Division odds: +500

The Falcons and Carolina Panthers are tied with the worst odds to come out with the NFC South crown. Still, it’s honestly not that far-fetched. They’re in a better spot than Carolina from a roster standpoint. New Orleans and Tampa have more talent on their teams, but still have massive questions at the quarterback spot. Plus the Saints will have a new head coach now after Sean Payton’s surprising choice to step away from the organization last month. Of all the divisions in football, there are the most unknowns in the NFC South right now.

