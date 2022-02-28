 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking wide receivers heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We rank the 2022 draft prospects at wide receivers heading into the NFL Combine.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the wide receiver group in this year's NFL Combine.

First-round prospects

Some standout first-round prospects are Garrett Wilson from Ohio State, Drake London from USC, Chris Olave from Ohio State, Treylon Burks from Arkansas, and Jameson Williams from Alabama. I’m not exactly sure yet what Jameson Williams will be able to do at the combine due to his torn ACL.

Sleepers

A few wide receiver sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Christian Watson from North Dakota State, George Pickens from Georgia, Jahan Dotson from Penn State, and John Metchie from Alabama. Watson is a do-it-all receiver and was great in his career at North Dakota State. He also was a major standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Pickens is a receiver who I truly believe could be one of the top receivers in the draft if he didn't tear his ACL last year. He was only able to play in a few gems this season but will be a steal wherever he goes in this draft. Dotson’s film speaks for itself. He’s a true competitor and will flourish wherever he goes. Lastly, John Metchie is another guy whose stock dropped after injury. If he actually is available on day three, regardless of team need, it would be a huge mistake passing on him.

2022 NFL Draft Prospects: WR rankings at Combine

Rank Name Pos School
1 Drake London WR USC
2 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
3 Chris Olave WR Ohio State
4 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
5 Jameson Williams WR Alabama
6 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State
7 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State
8 John Metchie III WR Alabama
9 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama
10 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis
11 David Bell WR Purdue
12 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State
13 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada
14 Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee
15 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
16 George Pickens WR Georgia
17 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati
18 Justyn Ross WR Clemson
19 Braylon Sanders WR Ole Miss
20 Danny Gray WR SMU
21 Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
22 Kearis Jackson WR Georgia
23 Tay Martin WR Oklahoma State
24 Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland
25 Charleston Rambo WR Miami
26 Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech
27 Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
28 Slade Bolden WR Alabama
29 Britain Covey WR Utah
30 Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU
31 Bo Melton WR Rutgers
32 Dontario Drummond WR Ole Miss
33 Jequez Ezzard WR Sam Houston
34 Tanner Conner WR Idaho State
35 Tarique Milton WR Iowa State
36 Changa Hodge WR Virginia Tech
37 K.D. Nixon WR USC

