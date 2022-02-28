NFL Draft prospects: Ranking wide receivers heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the wide receiver group in this year's NFL Combine.

First-round prospects

Some standout first-round prospects are Garrett Wilson from Ohio State, Drake London from USC, Chris Olave from Ohio State, Treylon Burks from Arkansas, and Jameson Williams from Alabama. I’m not exactly sure yet what Jameson Williams will be able to do at the combine due to his torn ACL.

Sleepers

A few wide receiver sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Christian Watson from North Dakota State, George Pickens from Georgia, Jahan Dotson from Penn State, and John Metchie from Alabama. Watson is a do-it-all receiver and was great in his career at North Dakota State. He also was a major standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Pickens is a receiver who I truly believe could be one of the top receivers in the draft if he didn't tear his ACL last year. He was only able to play in a few gems this season but will be a steal wherever he goes in this draft. Dotson’s film speaks for itself. He’s a true competitor and will flourish wherever he goes. Lastly, John Metchie is another guy whose stock dropped after injury. If he actually is available on day three, regardless of team need, it would be a huge mistake passing on him.