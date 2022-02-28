 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking tight ends heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We rank the 2022 draft prospects at tight ends heading into the NFL Combine.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Nevada at Colorado State Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

We’re still over two months away from the NFL Draft in Las Vegas but we’ll reach a major juncture next week with the NFL Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 2022 tight end class doesn’t project to have an otherworldly first-round talent like Kyle Pitts in its ranks, but one of these prospects can prove to be an effective weapon if paired with the right offense.

At the top of the group is Colorado State’s Trey McBride, who won the Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end in 2021. The 6’4”, 260-pound prospect hauled in 90 receptions for 1,121 yards this past year and is being slotted as a second to third-round selection.

Right behind him are a number of 6’4”, 250-pound+ prospects who could hear their names called on Day 2 of the draft. This includes Mackey Award finalists Jalen Wydermyer out of Texas A&M and Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State. East Carolina’s Isaiah Likely is likely to be the second tight end taken off the board after hauling in 12 touchdowns this past season.

2022 NFL Draft Prospects: TE rankings at Combine

Rank Name Pos School
Rank Name Pos School
1 Trey McBride TE Colorado State
2 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina
3 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
4 Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State
5 Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State
6 Cade Otton TE Nevada
7 Cole Turner TE Nevada
8 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA
9 James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech
10 Derrick Deese Jr. TE San José State
11 Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State
12 Grant Calcaterra TE SMU
13 Austin Allen TE Nebraska
14 Lucas Krull TE Pittsburgh
15 John Fitzpatrick TE Georgia
16 Teagan Quitoriano TE Oregon State
17 Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin
18 Jelani Woods TE Virginia
19 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland
20 Cole Fotheringham TE Utah

