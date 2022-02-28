NFL Draft prospects: Ranking tight ends heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We’re still over two months away from the NFL Draft in Las Vegas but we’ll reach a major juncture next week with the NFL Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 2022 tight end class doesn’t project to have an otherworldly first-round talent like Kyle Pitts in its ranks, but one of these prospects can prove to be an effective weapon if paired with the right offense.

At the top of the group is Colorado State’s Trey McBride, who won the Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end in 2021. The 6’4”, 260-pound prospect hauled in 90 receptions for 1,121 yards this past year and is being slotted as a second to third-round selection.

Right behind him are a number of 6’4”, 250-pound+ prospects who could hear their names called on Day 2 of the draft. This includes Mackey Award finalists Jalen Wydermyer out of Texas A&M and Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State. East Carolina’s Isaiah Likely is likely to be the second tight end taken off the board after hauling in 12 touchdowns this past season.