NFL Draft prospects: Ranking offensive tackles heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the offensive tackle group in this years NFL Combine.

Some standout first-round prospects are Evan Neal from Alabama, Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State, Charles Cross from Mississippi State, and Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa.

A few offensive tackle sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Darian Kinnard form Kentucky, Obinna Eze from TCU, Cordell Volson from North Dakota State, and Nick Petit-Frere from Ohio State. Kinnard is interesting because nobody really knows what he’ll play at the next level. He may need to move to guard in the NFL. Obinna Eze is a projected late-day-three pick. He has great size and is a good pass-blocking tackle who is worth taking a chance on. Volson has great size and had a phenomenal college career. He’s played tackle and guard, so he’s another guy who could be moved as well. Petit-Frere is a guy who was expected to be one of the top tackles in the draft heading into last college football season. His stock fell a bit after this season, but whoever gets him in this draft will be getting a guy who can make an immediate impact.