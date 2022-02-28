 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking offensive tackles heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We rank the 2022 draft prospects at offensive tackles heading into the NFL Combine.

By DKNation Staff
CU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Obinna Eze (55) blocks Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.&nbsp; Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the offensive tackle group in this years NFL Combine.

Some standout first-round prospects are Evan Neal from Alabama, Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State, Charles Cross from Mississippi State, and Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa.

A few offensive tackle sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Darian Kinnard form Kentucky, Obinna Eze from TCU, Cordell Volson from North Dakota State, and Nick Petit-Frere from Ohio State. Kinnard is interesting because nobody really knows what he’ll play at the next level. He may need to move to guard in the NFL. Obinna Eze is a projected late-day-three pick. He has great size and is a good pass-blocking tackle who is worth taking a chance on. Volson has great size and had a phenomenal college career. He’s played tackle and guard, so he’s another guy who could be moved as well. Petit-Frere is a guy who was expected to be one of the top tackles in the draft heading into last college football season. His stock fell a bit after this season, but whoever gets him in this draft will be getting a guy who can make an immediate impact.

2022 NFL Draft Prospects: OT rankings at Combine

Rank Name Pos School
1 Evan Neal OT Alabama
2 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State
3 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
4 Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
5 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
6 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota
7 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State
8 Darian Kinnard OT Kentucky
9 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State
10 Matt Waletzko OT North Dakota
11 Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan
12 Thayer Munford OT Ohio State
13 Max Mitchell OT Louisiana
14 Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah
15 Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State
16 Nick Zakelj OT Fordham
17 Spencer Burford OT UTSA
18 Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh
19 Cordell Volson OT North Dakota State
20 Vederian Lowe OT Illinois
21 Jalen McKenzie OT USC

