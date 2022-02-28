NFL Draft prospects: Ranking centers heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the center group in this year's NFL Combine.

The only standout first-round pick at the center position this year is Tyler Linderbaum. He’s by far the best and will be a great NFL center.

A few sleepers at the center position are Donovan West from Arizona State and Alec Lindstrom from Boston College. West is a guy who has played both guard and center during his career and had success at both positions. His athleticism stands out when watching his film. He also didn't miss a game in college, starting every game since his true freshman season. Lindstrom is the second center projected to be drafted, but it is unknown when that will come. As this draft is weak at the center position, Lindstrom is one of the only centers that could be an early starter in the right scheme.