Baltimore Ravens future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Baltimore Ravens had a shockingly down year, finishing 8-9 and dead last in the AFC North. It was the first time in the Lamar Jackson era that the team failed to make the postseason.

But there were some noticeable reasons for the sudden downturn. Jackson was only able to play in 12 games due to injury and COVID protocols, second-year back JK Dobbins missed the entire season after tearing his ACL in the final preseason game of the year. They tried to find replacement production in a running back by committee approach, but without Jackson’s dynamic playmaking for several games, it just was impossible to get going.

Baltimore will also see a ton of key players become free agents once the new league year starts. Calais Campbell, Sammy Watkins and Latavius Murray could all be gone once the new season starts, as well as backup QB Tyler Huntley who proved to be a pretty good backup for many of the games Jackson was out.

Let's take a look at Baltimore’s chances in 2022.

Despite the down year In 2021, oddsmakers have no doubt Baltimore will be back to its old self next season. The Ravens will hopefully get Dobbins back as good as new and Jackson should continue to be one of the most exciting playmakers in the NFL. Only seven teams currently have better odds than the Ravens to hoist the Lombardi when the dust settles In February.

Conference odds: +1000

The AFC proved to be a total mess during the 2021 season. The Bengals came out of nowhere to make the Super Bowl, the Chiefs looked like a mess at some points during the season, the Bills lost to the Jaguars and the Jets beat Cinincattui. Really nothing made sense. But if Baltimore reverts back to its 2020 self instead of its injury-plagued 2021 team, they should have no problems being right in the mix for an AFC title.

Division odds: +200

Even though the AFC representative in the Super Bowl is the favorite in the division, Bengals +150, it’s not by much. It seems oddsmakers are buying into how flukey the 2021 campaign was. Cincinnati is much improved, no doubt. But it would be shocking if they can put back to back magical seasons like that together. It would be just as shocking if Baltimore struggles as they did in 2021 next season.

