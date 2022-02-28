Tracking franchise tag for 2022 NFL

The 2022 NFL franchise tag can be placed on a player from February 22nd to March 8th. That means some of the best players headed to free agency may never make it there. They, of course, could be signed to a long-term deal before free agency starts on March 14 or they could get the franchise tag, which gives them a good payday, but also means they are playing on a one-year deal.

News of who might be tagged and who might not, has been trickling in after the Super Bowl wrapped up and we’ll keep you abreast of all the news and rumors that come across our desk.

2022 NFL franchise tag news and rumors

February 28th update

Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins

David Njoku, TE, Browns

Tight ends Mike Gesicki and David Njoku are both considered candidates for the franchise tag, per Pro Football Network. Gesicki has been a bigger part of his team’s offense than Njoku and the Dolphins are way under the cap with over $60 million in salary cap space.

Terron Armstead, OL, Saints

Armstead’s contract doesn’t allow him to get the franchise tag this season, per John Sigler. That means the team will need to get him a new deal if they wan’t to keep their stud left tackle in the fold going into the 2022 season.

Davante Adams, WR, Packers

It was reported a couple months ago that Adams and the Packers are headed for the franchise tag after the team broke off negotiations last summer, per Ian Rapoport. The Packers hope is that they can broker a deal after he is tagged, but Adams is asking for around $30 million a year and the Packers are cash-strapped.

J.C. Jackson, CB, Patriots

Jackson was tendered at a second-round level before last season, but now will either need to be signed to a deal, franchise-tagged, or allowed to go into free agency. Jackson isn’t happy that the team hasn’t reached out to him, saying, “I guess they feel like they don’t need me. I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me, per Nicole Yang. That, along with ESPN beat reporter Mike Reiss saying, “I rate the odds of them tagging Jackson as low,” and it looks like the writing is on the wall.