Buffalo Bills future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Buffalo Bills won its second straight AFC East title in 2021 and played one of the most exciting football games of all time in the AFC Divisional Round, but falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, that game and the way the team performed all season has oddsmakers bullish on what Buffalo will be able to accomplish in 2022. They bring back the major core of their team on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, so barring any major trades, the team should look very similar to how it did this season. The major players set to become free agents are along the defensive front, in Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes. Though Addison is a potential franchise tag guy, he was the most productive defender in the trenches for the team last season.

Honestly, if Buffalo went ahead and won the coin toss in the loss to the Chiefs, we could very well be talking about a potential Super Bowl repeat for Buffalo right now. Quarterback Josh Allen has emerged into a superstar thanks to his connection with Stefon Diggs. Gabriel Davis proved to be a steady playmaker, especially in the playoffs, the run game got going thanks to Devin Singletary and the defense was ranked as one of the best in the league all season long. Buffalo is able to beat any team in the league on any given day.

Conference odds: +400

The Chiefs and Bills are tied atop of the board here with their chances to win both the Super Bowl and the AFC. Neither team loses a ton in free agency and both have talented rosters and quarterbacks who make the game absurdly fun to watch.

Division odds: -225

Buffalo is the clear favorite in the AFC East, though the New England Patriots came on strong to finish the year last season. Still, the Buffalo roster has proven experience all across the board. New England will need to see Mac Jones improve greatly in the offseason, which he potentially could, to even have a chance to dethrone the Bills.

