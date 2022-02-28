Chicago Bears future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Chicago Bears have limited expectations looking ahead to the 2022-23 NFL season according to the oddsmakers projecting what they will be. The Bears finished 6-11 for third place in the NFC North in the first season with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback. Chicago will enter a new era for the franchise as general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Navy were fired after the season.

The Bears hired Ryan Poles to be the general manager, while Matt Eberflus will head into Year 1 as the head coach.

Below is a look at the futures odds for Chicago looking ahead to next season. All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Only four teams have worse odds to win next year’s Super Bowl than the Bears. This will be an important season for Chicago with so many new pieces to their franchise in the early stages of a rebuild, but a Super Bowl run should not be on anyone’s radar right now.

Conference odds: +3500

There is a significant drop-off in odds compared to odds for the Super Bowl but winning the NFC is equally as unlikely. The Bears need to use this season to see if Justin Fields is the future after a season where they were one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

Division odds: +600

If you want to take a futures longshot with the Bears, an NFC North title is not out of the question. There is no reason to expect much out of the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings are in a rebuild of their own, and who knows what the Green Bay Packers look like if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return? There could be some value at +600.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.