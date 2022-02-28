Washington Commanders future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The 2021 season was a roller coaster for the team formerly known as the Football Team. Washington finished with a 7-10 record, splitting wins and losses over the first four games before following that up with a four-game losing skid, a four-game win streak and another four losses in a row. They did manage to win their final tilt of the season, so there’s that!

Now rebranded as the Washington Commanders, they’ll be looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. But the oddsmakers have them as a long-shot bid. Here’s a look at Washington’s odds for the 2022 season, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

With a pretty big question mark at quarterback, it’s not surprising to see the Commanders as a long-shot pick for the Super Bowl. And while they do have a lot of salary cap to work with, quarterback isn’t the only need they’ll have to address this offseason. They’re pretty far behind the bulk of the NFC at this point.

Conference odds: +2200

Only four teams have worse odds to win the conference than the Commanders. They have the same odds as the Panthers. But they can take some comfort in the fact that they might not be the worst team in their division.

Division odds: +500

Dallas is a big favorite to win the NFC East, and they’re miles ahead of where Washington is right now. The Eagles are also ahead of them in the odds at +350, but the Giants are well behind them at +900.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.