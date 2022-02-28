Tennessee Titans future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Tennessee Titans finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record that was good enough to earn them the AFC’s top seed. Not a bad result when you consider they lost their best player, running back Derrick Henry, for the last nine games of the season. But the top seed in the conference didn’t help. They lost at home in the divisional round, cast aside as a minor character in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Cinderella story.

But they should be able to bounce right back into the mix for a Super Bowl title, right? Not so fast. While the odds are certainly not bad for the Titans, they’re going to face some competition. Here’s a look at their odds for 2022, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite a strong finish to the regular season and a healthy Henry, the Titans find themselves in a crowded second tier of Super Bowl contenders. Eight teams have better odds, including the Ravens and Bengals, and two teams have the same odds, including the Broncos in what’s a bit of a surprise.

Some of that has to do with a tough offseason situation. The Titans started the spring in the red for cap space. They can clear some of that up, but they’ve got a long list of priority free agents that they’ll have to make some decisions about soon.

Conference odds: +1200

The Chiefs and the Bills have the best odds of anyone in the AFC, and there are three other teams with better odds than Tennessee. Two more teams have the same odds as the Titans, including their division rivals, the Colts.

Division odds: -125

The Titans still have the best odds to win the AFC South, and their only real competition is going to be the Colts, who are sitting at +140 to win the division.

