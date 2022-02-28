Tampa Bay Buccaneers future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up short in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021. After a 13-4 season where they took the NFC South crown, they ultimately fell to the eventual champion Rams in a Divisional round thriller.

The biggest story of the offseason has obviously been the retirement of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the hole that it’s left at the quarterback position. The team is considering all options, from rolling returners like Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask to trading for veterans like Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, or even Deshaun Watson. Tampa also has decisions to make on several free agents, including Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen, and Carlton Davis.

Before any moves are made, we’ll look at the team’s future odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucs are on the higher end of odds for teams to take home the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, AZ, next year but are in a tier below contenders like the Chiefs, Bills, and Rams. That is primarily due to the giant question mark at quarterback and who will be taking snaps under center come September.

Whoever that is will step onto a roster that is still built to contend even without the GOAT taking snaps. It’s unlikely that Tampa will retain all of their starters like last year, but whoever they get back will still be enough to make a run on paper.

Conference odds: +1200

Tampa is tied with the Cardinals for the fourth-highest odds to win the NFC and with a decent quarterback option, this may be a good value play. The conference feels wide open with the potential departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. It’s ripe for someone to take and why not a roster that’s been there before?

Division odds: +110

The Bucs are the favorites to win the NFC South and this is logical considering the instability of the rest of the division. The Saints themselves will be breaking in a new quarterback and are bound to lose several key pieces to free agency. The Panthers situation is a mess under Matt Rhule and the Falcons are undergoing a soft rebuild as they enter what will most likely be the final year of the Matt Ryan era. It’d be wise to bank on Tampa to repeat as division champs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.