Seattle Seahawks future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Seattle Seahawks stumbled to a 7-10 record in 2021, finishing last in the NFC West for the first time under head coach Pete Carroll. The team couldn’t maintain any modicum of consistency as injuries on offense derailed any momentum gained throughout the campaign.

The biggest question heading into the offseason is the future of quarterback Russell Wilson with the franchise. Rumors have swirled about the possibility of the franchise parting ways with its Super Bowl-winning QB, with teams like the Buccaneers, Commandeers, and Eagles reportedly interested.

Before any moves are made, we’ll look at the team’s future odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Seahawks have long odds to win Super Bowl 57 at +3500 and they’re longshots with or without Wilson at the controls. A victory at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, will require the franchise to turn the clock back to the middle of the previous decade while also fixing its 31st rated pass defense.

Conference odds: +1600

Seattle sits in the middle of the pack of NFC teams destined to win the conference at +1600. Not only would they have to fight through a playoff field featuring teams from their own division, but they’d also have to eventually go through other contenders like the Cowboys. With Tom Brady retiring from the Bucs and Aaron Rodgers potentially departing from the Packers, however, the NFC could be wide open for an opportunistic team like the Seahawks to take it.

Division odds: +550

The Seahawks have the longest odds to take the NFC West crown at +550 and that’s understandable. The division features the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Rams, the NFC runner-up in the 49ers, and a Cardinals team that made the postseason but will be under pressure to produce a better result in 2022.

The dynamics of this division depend on multiple factors like Aaron Donald’s future and the development of Trey Lance as the starter in San Fran. A lot of things would have to break in the Seahawks’ favor to end up standing atop of the west a year from now.

