San Francisco 49ers future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The 2021 season got off to a bumpy start for the San Francisco 49ers. Headed into Week 10, they were sitting at 3-5. But that week they turned things around with a very convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, something they did twice during the regular season. From there, they went on a 7-2 run, and making a deep run into the playoffs. Kyle Shanahan’s squad narrowly lost the NFC Championship to the Rams, 17-20, but expectations are high headed into 2022.

Here, we’ll take a look at some early odds for the 49ers this season. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers are not long shot to win it all. They’re one of four teams at +1400 to win the Super Bowl, the same odds as the reigning AFC champion Bengals. Only three teams have better odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next. The big story is obviously going to be quarterback Trey Lance heading into his second season, with the starting job likely his. Among the issues the team will have to address is a list of free agents from the secondary; a top-10 defense was a big part of the team’s success this season.

Conference odds: +600

The 49ers very nearly won the NFC Championship last season, and oddsmakers like their chances to do it in 2022. Only the Rams are getting better odds to win the conference, at +450, and the 49ers have the same odds as the Packers. The Cowboys are close behind at +650.

Division odds: +200

The NFC West should be one of the most interesting divisional races in the NFL next season. No surprise, the Rams are favored at +150, but the 49ers are right behind them. Given that San Francisco had the Rams’ number for six games in a row until the conference championship game last season, they could be battling it out until the very end of the season. Arizona is close behind too, at +350 to win the division.

