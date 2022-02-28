Pittsburgh Steelers future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

As has become customary under Mike Tomlin’s watch, the Pittsburgh Steelers delivered another winning season in 2021. The campaign, the final one with longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger under center, saw the Steelers return to the postseason after securing a wild-card berth on the final day of the regular season.

But while Pittsburgh gave a quality sendoff to one of the best players in franchise history, they now find themselves facing serious questions at the game’s most important position. The Steelers enter the offseason with Mason Rudolph under contract and Dwayne Haskins is expected to return as a restricted free agent. General manager Kevin Colbert, himself soon to exit the organization for a well-earned retirement, expressed faith in Rudolph during his season-closing press conference. Still, few anticipate the Steelers won’t attempt to improve at the position during the coming months.

Below, we examine the Steelers’ futures odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

With the Steelers playing in a stacked conference as well as a stacked division, it comes as little surprise that their odds to win Super Bowl LVII fall alongside the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers. Indeed, only three AFC teams currently have longer odds to win the Lombardi Trophy this season: the Jacksonville Jaguars (+10000), the New York Jets (+15000), and Houston Texans (+15000). While the Steelers have more talent than those other squads, the uncertainty at quarterback holds them back.

Conference odds: +2800

The two other teams with the same odds as the Steelers — the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins — each underwent coaching changes this offseason. Right now, the oddsmakers see Pittsburgh as a comparable club despite the stability of Tomlin. As with other categories, this situation could change quickly if the Steelers land a veteran starter or find a promising quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Division odds: +650

As the reigning AFC champions, it makes sense for the Cincinnati Bengals to have better odds than the Steelers. Few would argue otherwise. And while the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns both finished behind Pittsburgh last season, they have quarterbacks returning (and in Baker Mayfield’s case, returning to health). Right now, that represents the difference between the middle of the AFC North and the Steelers in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.