Philadelphia Eagles future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

Few had high expectations for the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles, a team that fired its Super Bowl-winning head coach at an awkward time and replaced him with a little-discussed 39-year-old assistant off Frank Reich’s staff. However, the critics had no idea how high these Eagles could fly, and the team posted a winning record and earned a playoff berth in the hotly contested NFC.

But though the Eagles finished the season with considerable promise, the campaign did not start out that way. Philly lost five of its first seven games, including every matchup with a future playoff team. Sirianni and company righted the ship soon after, starting with a 44-6 blowout of the Detroit Lions. The Eagles would only lose three more regular-season games the rest of the way of which a single possession determined the outcome of all but one.

The Eagles enter 2022 with optimism but also with some questions. Quarterback Jalen Hurts remains a polarizing starter and the team’s reported interest in Deshaun Watson and other veteran signal-callers hasn’t quelled those concerns. The defense could also see significant turnover with multiple key pieces along the front and in the secondary set to hit free agency.

Below, we examine the Eagles’ futures odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles might have reached the playoffs in Year 1 of the Sirianni era, but the oddsmakers remain skeptical of the team’s potential in 2022. Part of that surely relates to the quarterback, though that could change if one of the highly coveted veterans forces his way to Philly. Regardless, the defense needs to demonstrate considerable improvement while navigating some expected personnel change. Playing in the NFC East, which also features the Dallas Cowboys and the talented (if underperforming) Washington Commanders, doesn’t help Philly’s cause.

Conference odds: +1600

The Eagles land right in the middle of the muddled NFC. They have identical odds to three teams — the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks — two of which underwent a coaching change and another could potentially lose its starting quarterback. All of which underscores where Philadelphia currently sits in the conference hierarchy in the eyes of oddsmakers. Until further notice, the club trails the perceived NFC powers: the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and more.

Division odds: +350

While the Cowboys currently sit as clear favorites for the NFC East (-160), the Eagles have separated themselves from the other two teams in the division (the Commanders at +500, New York Giants at +900). The Eagles wouldn’t need to outperform expectations by much to claim the NFC East crown.

