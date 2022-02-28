New York Jets future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

With a 4-13 record and finishing last place in the AFC East for the second season in a row, it might look to the causal observer like these were the same old New York Jets. But if you look a little deeper, there’s a lot to be optimistic about for the first time in the long time. Michael Carter and Elijah Moore have superstar potential, and the secondary looks like a foundational component for the defense. And despite shaky play from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, first-year head coach Robert Saleh’s team is trending in the right direction.

That’s not to say the Jets are Super Bowl contenders, far from it. Here, we’ll look at some early odds for Gang Green’s upcoming season. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jets have the worst Super Bowl odds of any team in the NFL for 2022, but they can take some solace in the fact that two other teams have the exact same odds.

Conference odds: +8000

The Jets are unmatched in this one. Even the Houston Texans have better odds to win the AFC, though I’d lean toward the Jets finishing with a better record than the Texans. The Jaguars are only slightly better than either of those two teams at +6000.

Division odds: +2500

Yep, you guessed it, the Jets have the worst odds of all four teams in the AFC East. By a mile. However, it is somewhat surprising to see the Dolphins ahead of them at +650, given where things stand in Miami at the moment. We’ll see how it all shakes out after free agency and the draft, but the Jets aren’t likely to budge from the fourth spot here.

