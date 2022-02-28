New Orleans Saints future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

Despite Drew Brees’ retirement, the New Orleans Saints still managed to finish with a 9-8 record, earning second place in the NFC South. That wasn’t enough to make the playoffs, and a postseason run seems unlikely this season too, as the Saints gear up for another year of transition in the wake of head coach Sean Payton’s departure after 15 seasons at the helm.

They’ll enter 2022 with Dennis Allen as their new head coach, promoted from defensive coordinator. The Saints also face quarterback questions that include finding a new franchise cornerstone and deciding whether or not to keep Jamies Winston around another year to ease the transition. Needless to say, it’s somewhat of a drag on their early odds. Below is a look at the Saints’ odds to win the Super Bowl, the NFC and the NFC South. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Saints sit squarely in the middle of the pack when it comes to winning it all this year. There are 13 teams with worse odds, two with the same odds and 16 others with better odds. Anything is possible, but the quarterback question, holes all over the roster and very little wiggle room under the cap, this just doesn’t look like the Saints’ year.

Conference odds: +1600

New Orleans at least has better odds to win the NFC. But there are six teams with a considerably better outlook for the season ahead.

Division odds: +300

Any postseason hopes the Saints might harbor are likely to hinge on winning the NFC South. The entire division is in transition, with the favorites, Tampa Bay, having lost Tom Brady to retirement. They at least have slightly better odds than the Panthers and Falcons, and with six games within the division, they could end up surprising some.

