New England Patriots future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

XThe 2021 season marked the New England Patriots’ first playoff berth of the post-Tom Brady era, an impressive accomplishment considering the team started a rookie under center (Mac Jones) as well as other major personnel changes on offense.

While the Patriots’ playoff run lasted just one week — a devastating 47-17 defeat at the hands of the division-rival Buffalo Bills — the organization has to feel pleased with the progress made over the past year. Jones, the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, outperformed all other rookie signal-callers with a stat line of 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Meanwhile, the New England defense rebounded in impressive fashion, finishing the season ranked No. 4 by Football Outsiders’ DVOA. With another offseason to tweak the roster and more development time for Jones, the Patriots expect to contend for more than just wild-card berths soon.

At the same time, the Patriots’ coaching staff has undergone some major changes. Josh McDaniels, the team’s longtime offensive coordinator, left to take the Las Vegas Raiders’ head-coaching position. It remains uncertain how Bill Belichick plans to fill McDaniels’ void, an especially important decision considering Jones’ inexperience.

Below, we examine the Patriots’ futures odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite last season’s breakthrough, the Patriots still face long odds to take home the next Lombardi Trophy. They fall right in line with the post-Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, two teams largely considered dark horses at present as it pertains to the Super Bowl. That makes sense for New England considering the competition within the AFC East — the Bills still reign supreme and the Miami Dolphins come off back-to-back winning seasons — as well as the overall competition in the conference.

Conference odds: +1300

The Patriots fare a little better with the conference odds but significantly so. Half of the AFC received more favorable odds, largely for the reasons described above. And while New England still has an offseason to address its roster, few expect Belichick to make another series of splashy free-agent additions like he did a year ago.

Division odds: +330

To no one’s surprise, the Patriots fall behind the Bills when it comes to AFC East odds. New England remains a viable choice, but the division remains Buffalo’s to lose until further notice.

