Minnesota Vikings future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Minnesota Vikings will enter a new era as a franchise, and they are a bit of a wild card for what expectations should be for them this fall. Minnesota fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman and replaced them with Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Minnesota is coming off an 8-9 season and missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons including each of the last two.

Below is a look at the Vikings’ futures odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

It is highly unlikely the Vikings make a Super Bowl run as they are tied for the 17th best odds in the NFL, making them a fringe playoff team according to the oddsmakers. Minnesota has one of the best collections of skill players in the league and at some point, that will have to translate to a breakout season.

Conference odds: +1600

The odds drop off to win the NFC is pretty significant compared to the Super Bowl, but it’s still unlikely. Minnesota is tied for the eighth-best odds in the conference to reach the Super Bowl, but expecting that to happen in Year 1 under a new regime can be extremely difficult.

Division odds: +275

If the Vikings are going to win a futures bet, winning the NFC North provides the most value. There is nothing exciting about what the Detroit Lions could be next season, and the Chicago Bears are also bringing in a new coaching staff. This is basically a bet on whether Aaron Rodgers will be back for the Green Bay Packers because if he’s not returning, the Vikings have a great shot at winning the division.

