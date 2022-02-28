Miami Dolphins future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Miami Dolphins have mixed expectations heading into a season with a new head coach this fall. The franchise brought in Mike McDaniel, the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, to replace Brian Flores after three seasons.

The Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record in 2021 and missed out on the playoffs for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.

Below is a look at Miami’s futures odds from the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Dolphins are tied for the 21st best odds to win the Super Bowl this upcoming year, and it would be a major surprise if Miami won it all in the 2022-23 season. Miami had a stretch in which they won seven games in a row toward the end of the regular season and while that is extremely impressive for any team, they did not come against quality competition. There isn’t much of a reason to expect a Super Bowl run for the Dolphins.

Conference odds: +2800

The Dolphins are longshots to win the AFC and with +2800 odds, which is tied for the 12th best odds in the conference. Miami’s offense ranked No. 29 in yards per play last season, so that will need to be addressed for the Dolphins to make a run.

Division odds: +650

Miami finished in third place in the AFC East but was just two games out of first place behind the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. The Dolphins need to focus on the development of Tua Tagovailoa and if he shows significant improvement, it’s realistic for Miami to have a shot at the division, though unlikely.

