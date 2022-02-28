Los Angeles Rams future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

It’s an understatement to say that the Los Angeles Rams had a great season, because of course it ended up in their second-ever Super Bowl title with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 34-year-old QB Matthew Stafford led the team to a first-place finish in the NFC West division with a 12-5 record, followed by a Wild Card win over the Cardinals, and then three straight games that ended with three-point wins for the Rams which led to the title.

It started off dicey for the Rams as running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in the summer, effectively ending his season. Of course, he made it back in time for the playoffs, but wasn’t as effective as he could have been, as the Rams approached his return with caution. Luckily, Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel stepped up and filled in for Akers in the backfield, playing a huge part in the Rams’ explosive offense.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp really stole the show last season, though, putting in elite performances all season long. He took home the Offensive Player of the Year honors and won Super Bowl MVP as well. Kupp amassed 1,947 receiving yards on the season with 16 touchdowns to go with it.

Let’s take a look at some odds for the Rams next season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Surprisingly enough, the Rams aren’t the favorites to win again next year, as both the Bills and the Chiefs have better odds than they do at +750. The Rams have all the pieces to win a repeat title, though, with Stafford and Kupp still on the roster, while Cam Akers and Robert Woods (ACL tear) should both be expected to be fully recovered for next season. If Kupp can replicate his 2021 season, the Rams offense could be virtually unstoppable.

Conference odds: +450

No surprise here, the Rams are the favorites to win the NFC title again with odds at +450. The 49ers and Packers follow closely, both with odds at +600. Plenty of teams should give them a run for their money, but again, the Rams are still a Super Bowl-caliber team heading into next season, and will likely only get better with any additions coach Sean McVay brings in.

Division odds: +150

Projected to win the NFC West again, the only other team that seems close enough to contend with them right now is the 49ers, whose divisional odds come in at +200. The Rams will definitely have to make some moves this offseason to free up some cap space, as they’re currently projected to have $10 million of negative space heading toward next season. With some tough decisions on McVay’s plate, it’ll be interesting to see how the roster shakes out as they look to defend their title next season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.