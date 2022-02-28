Las Vegas Raiders future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

With Super Bowl 56 now in the rearview mirror, it is a good time to look back at what took place this past season, before we look forward to the 2022 season. The Las Vegas Raiders went through some turbulent times this past season that saw their then-head coach Jon Gruden resign.

However, the Raiders rallied around interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and made the playoffs as a wildcard team. Las Vegas saw their season to come an end in the AFC Wildcard game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Below we will look at what the Raiders’ odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook for the Super Bowl, AFC, and AFC West next season.

After making a surprising run towards the playoffs in 2021, the Raiders will try to go further with new head coach Josh McDaniels. Las Vegas has long-shot odds to win Super Bowl 57 next season, tied with the Miami Dolphins, who have the same odds. For the Raiders to win the big game, they will need to continue to add to their defense and another playmaker to the wide receiver unit.

Conference odds: +2000

The Raiders have 20-1 odds to win AFC next season. For them to win the conference, they got to make it through their division, which is not the easiest. Then when you look at the AFC as a whole, the Patriots, Bills Bengals, Ravens, and Titans all pose a threat. The Raiders have a starting quarterback in Derek Carr, but still need to put more pieces together.

Division odds: +1000

Despite making the playoffs last season, the Raiders have the fourth-best odds to win the AFC West. Las Vegas has $18 million in cap space and don’t have many notable free agents to re-sign. If the Raiders can add a couple more playmakers at wideout, along with more help on defense. Then they will be in the running to win the division, but it starts with the defense.

