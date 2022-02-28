Cleveland Browns future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

It was an up-and-down year for the Cleveland Browns who ended the 2021-22 NFL campaign with an 8-9 record and tied for last in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

There’s little doubt that Browns fans have a certain level of disdain towards their franchise heading into the offseason. Their fallout with Odell Beckham Jr., who eventually was scooped up by the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, could’ve been handled in a more suitable manner for the sake of the team. And they lost in three of their last four games that were crucial for any playoff chances.

Cleveland must figure out its identity over the next few months. Perhaps they are destined to flow with a run-heavy offense and let their defense manage games. But perhaps not. They have notable unrestricted free agents that may be difficult to retain. Ensuring that star defensive end Myles Garrett has some help on the defensive front will be atop their checklist, with other key run stoppers Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley and Malik Jackson potentially playing elsewhere next season.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

The Browns still have former No. 1 overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield, under center for at least the near future. Whether that’s a pro or a con remains to be seen. Mayfield dealt with injuries early on last season, but he also struggled when he was on the field, thus raising serious questions about the 26-year-old quarterback’s future with the franchise. He’s under contract through the end of the 2022 campaign. With so much uncertainty across the board for this team, the low likelihood of them reaching the Super Bowl is justified.

Conference odds: +1600

Whatever success Cleveland may have next year, it will likely start and finish with the recovery of Mayfield’s torn labrum in his left shoulder that he suffered last October. This is not a team that gets along well without a competent leader under center. Mayfield led the Browns remarkably in 2020 with an 11-5 record but ultimately came up short in the divisional round. In many ways, the ceiling for this team in recent history has been to make playoff appearances. They have yet to prove to the football community that they can successfully win an AFC title.

Division odds: +330

Not only does Cleveland compete in one of the grittiest divisions in sports, but it’s also one that they haven’t been crowned champions in since 1989. The Baltimore Ravens will assuredly be coming back strong after what was clearly an odd year for them, the Cincinnati Bengals believe that they can reach the Super Bowl for the second-straight time and the Pittsburgh Steelers are rarely a team that concedes the AFC North to anybody. We’ll see what the Browns’ front office has in store ahead of the next campaign, but this roster by no means is currently a favorite.

