Detroit Lions future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Detroit Lions finished the 2021-22 NFL campaign with a record of 3-13-1, and last in the NFC North. While it took 12 games before the Lions secured their first win of their forgettable season, they still played their opponent tight in most of their games. Four of the losses on their schedule were by three points or less. Their starters also lost more games to injuries/COVID-19 than any other NFL team. With nine total picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions will have a better chance to get themselves on a winning path.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

The oddsmakers weren’t shy about how little faith they have in the Lions next season. They tie the New York Jets and Houston Texans for the worst odds of any team in the NFL. Super Bowl and the Lions just don’t blend elegantly at the moment. In fact, they are one of four remaining NFL franchises that have yet to appear in the game.

Conference odds: +7000

The Lions will be adding more young talent to their roster this offseason, but that’s about all we can put faith in at the moment. It never hurts to start with building your defense. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, and if they land Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, that would be a fantastic start. But if we’re being totally honest, this team is more than one solid draft choice away from competing for a conference championship.

Division odds: +1200

The divisional race might be a more feasible goal for the Lions right now. They split wins with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings last year and fell in two close matchups with the Chicago Bears. It isn’t that far-fetched to predict that the NFC North will be up for grabs, especially as we await the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.