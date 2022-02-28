Green Bay Packers future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

Despite a tumultuous offseason, the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers renewed their vows and cruised to a 13-4 record earning the top seed in the NFC along the way. But the extra week off to start the postseason didn’t do much good—they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round. It was a disappointing finish to the season for a team many considered the best in the NFC—they beat the eventual Super Bowl champs, the Rams, in Week 12.

When the offseason started, the Packers were waiting on another decision from Rodgers, whether or not he’ll play in Green Bay this year. The team hardly stood idle, making room under the cap to have Rodgers back in action as well as would-be free-agent wide receiver Davante Adams. Those two would again form the nucleus of powerful offense that would instantly make Green Bay a contender in 2022, but it all hinges on making sure those two are back on the field.

Here, we’re taking an early look at the Packers’ odds for the 2022 NFL season, to win the Super Bowl, the NFC and the NFC North. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

It might not feel like it for long-suffering fans, but the Super Bowl is always within reach as long as Rodgers is under center. Assuming they get him back and lock down Adams, the pieces are there for another postseason run. They could use some help at receiver behind Adams, along with fortifying the depth chart on the other side of the ball, particularly at linebacker. Only the Rams have better odds to win it all among the NFC teams, and the Chiefs and Bills, both at +750, are the only teams with better odds than those two.

Conference odds: +600

Naturally, the Super Bowl-winning Rams are the favorites to win the NFC again with +450 odds. The 49ers and Packers are right behind them with the same odds for each team. The Cowboys aren’t too far behind at +650, so we could see a tightly contested race at the top of the NFC.

Division odds: -150

No surprise here. The Packers don’t rent the top spot in their conference; they own it. The Vikings have the next best odds at +250, but with a long list of offseason issues to confront of their own, the Packers are a safe bet to repeat as division champs.

