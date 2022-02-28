Houston Texans future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

With Super Bowl 56 now in the rearview mirror, it is a good time to look back at what took place this past season, before we look forward to the 2022 season. The Houston Texans did not have the greatest of seasons, but then head coach David Culley got them to a record of 4-13.

Culley started out the regular season with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, but he suffered an injury, which opened up the door for rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Mills was solid in 13 games played (11 starts) and had the Texans’ offense playing competitively. Below we will look at what the Texans’ odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook for the Super Bowl, AFC, and AFC South next season.

New head coach Lovie Smith will have a tall task ahead of him as he tries to make Houston relevant next season. Houston has super long-shot odds to win the Super Bowl and need to make multiple additions in free agency on both ends to be a playoff team. But first need to figure out what’s going on with Deshaun Watson off the field and if Mills is their guy for the next season.

Conference odds: +7000

The Texans also have the second-worst odds to win the AFC next season. Houston needs a lot of things to happen on the field in 2022 for them to catch up to the Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, and Chargers. This is a franchise currently in rebuilding mode and does not have a clear direction on where they want to go.

Division odds: +2200

The Texans will likely be the worst team in the AFC South for the second consecutive year, especially with the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach. Houston will have $16 million in cap space, which is not nearly enough to make monumental moves in free agency. It would be surprising to see their division odds improve throughout the year.

