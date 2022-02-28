Indianapolis Colts future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

With Super Bowl 56 now in the rearview mirror, it is a good time to look back at what took place this past season, before we look forward to the 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts (9-8) were in the running to potentially get into the playoffs, but they finished in second place in the AFC South.

Indianapolis failed to get into the postseason in Week 18, despite a historic season from second-year running back Jonathan Taylor. Starting veteran quarterback Carson Wentz did not make the necessary plays in the season finale, which leads to his future being up in the air. Below we will look at what the Colts’ odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook for the Super Bowl, AFC, and AFC South next season.

The Colts have favorable odds to win next season’s Super Bowl, despite having uncertainty at the quarterback spot. Colts head coach Frank Reich and the rest of the front office brass will likely be moving on from Wentz after acquiring him in a massive trade last year from the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Indianapolis can find a better option at quarterback and stay healthy on the offensive line, then they will give themselves a shot to make another run.

Conference odds: +1200

Indianapolis is tied with the Tennessee Titans as they have the sixth-best odds to win the AFC next season. We know that the Colts can play defense and create turnovers, but they will need to find who will be their quarterback.

If Indianapolis can get a Jimmy Garoppolo that might be an upgrade over Wentz. The Colts will also have a new defensive coordinator in 2022, with Matt Eberflus becoming the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Division odds: +140

The Colts have the second-best odds to win the division as we get prepared for free agency next month. Indianapolis has a projected $35 million in cap space, which will allow them to make some necessary re-signings and additions. They had a bad start last season but were able to rally down the stretch. If the Colts can get off to a better start next season with a new QB, then they could take the division crown.

