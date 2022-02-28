Jacksonville Jaguars future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars will thankfully turn the page from a disaster that was their 2021 season as they look ahead to this fall. It’s tough to know what to take away from last season because it was a mess from the start with an Urban Meyer experiment that could not have gone a whole lot worse. The Jaguars will restart with Doug Pederson at the helm, and expectations are very low according to the oddsmakers.

Below is a look at the Jaguars’ futures odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Only three teams have worse odds than the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl, and they include the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Jacksonville’s main goal should be to set Trevor Lawrence up for success in his second season as a professional. A Super Bowl run is extremely unlikely with tons of work to do on both sides of the ball.

Conference odds: +6000

The Jaguars have the 14th best odds out of 16 AFC teams to win the conference. Just like their chances to win the Super Bowl, you’re best risking your money elsewhere because it would be as unlikely as it gets for Jacksonville to make this big of a run through the playoffs.

Division odds: +1100

Oddsmakers suggest the AFC South is a two-team race between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. It’s tough to find a reason to think the Jaguars could win this division, but at least they have better odds than the Houston Texans. The Jaguars would need to surprise the league with a record around .500 in addition to other teams in the division really struggling and falling far short of expectations. I won’t recommend this bet.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.