Kansas City Chiefs future odds for the 2022 NFL season ahead of free agency

With Super Bowl 56 now in the rearview mirror, it is a good time to look back at what took place this past season, before we look forward to the 2022 season. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the third-straight season, but they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in the AFC title game.

Below we will look at what the Chiefs’ odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook for the Super Bowl, AFC, and AFC West next season.

As long as the Chiefs have the core of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill, then they will always be a favorite to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City, along with the Buffalo Bills are tied with the best odds (+750) to win the big game in 2023.

Conference odds: +400

The Chiefs and Bills will be tied up at the hip going forward after the last two matchups in the postseason. Kansas City did not win the AFC this past season but has won it the prior two seasons. The Chiefs only have a projected $11 million in cap space to work with, which is not a ton. And not to mention, Kansas City has to re-sign a few notable defensive players in free agency.

Division odds: -175

To no one’s surprise, the Chiefs are favorites to win the AFC South for a potential seventh consecutive season. The last time Kansas City did not win the division was in 2015, when they finished second with a record of 11-5. It will be interesting to see if the Chargers can win the division in Justin Herbert’s third season as they have the second-best odds (+400).

