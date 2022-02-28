NFL Draft prospects: Ranking defensive tackles heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the defensive tackle group in this year's NFL Combine.

Some standout first-round prospects are Jordan Davis from Georgia, Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma, and Phidarian Mathis from Alabama.

A few defensive tackle sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Travis Jones from Connecticut, Haskell Garrett from Ohio State, and Logan Hall from Houston. Jones has been one of the biggest risers from the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He showed how good he was against the best of the best and was one of the best players in Mobile. Drafting him on day two would be a steal. Garrett is interesting because he had a ton of hype earlier on in his career but that lessened later on. In the right scheme, he could have a ton of success as a pass rusher. Hall is extremely strong and showed that throughout his career. Getting him in the second round would be a steal while he will be a first-year starter.