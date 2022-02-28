 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking defensive tackles heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We rank the 2022 draft prospects at defensive tackle heading into the NFL Combine.

By BenHall1
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates after taking down Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Arkansas and Georgia Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the defensive tackle group in this year's NFL Combine.

Some standout first-round prospects are Jordan Davis from Georgia, Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma, and Phidarian Mathis from Alabama.

A few defensive tackle sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Travis Jones from Connecticut, Haskell Garrett from Ohio State, and Logan Hall from Houston. Jones has been one of the biggest risers from the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He showed how good he was against the best of the best and was one of the best players in Mobile. Drafting him on day two would be a steal. Garrett is interesting because he had a ton of hype earlier on in his career but that lessened later on. In the right scheme, he could have a ton of success as a pass rusher. Hall is extremely strong and showed that throughout his career. Getting him in the second round would be a steal while he will be a first-year starter.

2022 NFL Draft Prospects: DT rankings at Combine

Rank Name Pos School

1 Jordan Davis DT Georgia
2 Devonte Wyatt DT Georgia
3 Perrion Winfrey DT Oklahoma
4 Phidarian Mathis DT Alabama
5 Neil Farrell Jr. DT LSU
6 Travis Jones DT UConn
7 Eric Johnson DT Missouri State
8 Haskell Garrett DT Ohio State
9 Zachary Carter DT Florida
10 John Ridgeway DT Arkansas
11 Otito Ogbonnia DT UCLA
12 PJ Mustipher DT Penn State
13 Jayden Peevy DT Texas A&M
14 Marquan McCall DT Kentucky
15 Matt Henningsen DT Wisconsin
16 Kobie Whiteside DT Missouri
17 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DT Notre Dame
18 Thomas Booker DT Stanford
19 Trevon Mason DT Arizona
20 Jordan Williams DT Virginia Tech
21 D.J. Davidson DT Arizona State
22 Christopher Hinton DT Michigan
23 Damion Daniels DT Nebraska
24 Savion Williams DT Florida A&M

