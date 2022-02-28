 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking cornerbacks heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We rank the 2022 draft prospects at cornerbacks heading into the NFL Combine.

By BenHall1
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) and cornerback Coby Bryant (7) react after cornerback Arquon Bush (not pictured) blocked a field goal by the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the cornerback group in this year's NFL Combine.

Some standout first-round prospects are Ahmad Gardner from Cincinnati, Derek Stingley from LSU, Andrew Booth Jr. from Clemson, and Trent McDuffie from Washington.

A few cornerback sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Kaiir Elam from Florida, Tariq Woolen from UTSA, and Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska. Elam was actually being viewed as a top cornerback prospect at one point this offseason. He’s a truly tough competitor that doesn't take any plays off. Woolen’s measurables are going to shock many teams as he’s the best-sized corner in the draft. This is a guy who could shock many people over the next few years as he continues to get better at the cornerback position. Taylor-Britt is a guy who really blew up at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He's an extremely versatile cornerback who should flourish wherever he goes.

2022 NFL Draft Prospects: CB rankings at Combine

Rank Name Pos School
Rank Name Pos School
1 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati
2 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
3 Trent McDuffie CB Washington
4 Kyler Gordon CB Washington
5 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
6 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA
7 Roger McCreary CB Auburn
8 Kaiir Elam CB Florida
9 Martin Emerson CB Mississippi State
10 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati
11 Derion Kendrick CB Georgia
12 Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State
13 Josh Jobe CB Alabama
14 Marcus Jones CB Houston
15 Jermaine Waller CB Virginia Tech
16 Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State
17 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama
18 Jack Jones CB Arizona State
19 Mykael Wright CB Oregon
20 Isaac Taylor-Stuart CB USC
21 Chase Lucas CB Arizona State
22 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri
23 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson
24 Jaylen Watson CB Washington State
25 Damarri Mathis CB Pittsburgh
26 Decobie Durant CB South Carolina State
27 Damarion Williams CB Houston
28 Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston
29 Gregory Junior CB Ouachita Baptist
30 Matt Hankins CB Iowa
31 Kalon Barnes CB Baylor
32 Myles Jones CB Texas A&M
33 Mekhi Blackmon CB Colorado
34 Brian George CB Texas A&M
35 Dallis Flowers CB Pittsburg State

More From DraftKings Nation