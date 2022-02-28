NFL Draft prospects: Ranking cornerbacks heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the cornerback group in this year's NFL Combine.

Some standout first-round prospects are Ahmad Gardner from Cincinnati, Derek Stingley from LSU, Andrew Booth Jr. from Clemson, and Trent McDuffie from Washington.

A few cornerback sleepers to look for in the 2022 NFL Combine are Kaiir Elam from Florida, Tariq Woolen from UTSA, and Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska. Elam was actually being viewed as a top cornerback prospect at one point this offseason. He’s a truly tough competitor that doesn't take any plays off. Woolen’s measurables are going to shock many teams as he’s the best-sized corner in the draft. This is a guy who could shock many people over the next few years as he continues to get better at the cornerback position. Taylor-Britt is a guy who really blew up at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He's an extremely versatile cornerback who should flourish wherever he goes.