LJ Cryer: Status of Baylor guard for game against Texas on Monday

We take a look at what it means for the Bears below.

By DKNation Staff
Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer goes up for a basket ahead of Oklahoma Sooners forward Akol Mawein during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Baylor Bears are still in the mix for the Big 12 regular season title and will need a win over the No. 20 Texas Longhorns Monday to stay in that race. The Bears could be without LJ Cryer once again, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury. He was listed as questionable for the game against Kansas and likely carries the same designation ahead of the contest Monday.

Cryer is one of Baylor’s best rotation players when it comes to shooting the ball. He’s connecting on 46.8 percent of his triples this season and provides a nice spark off the bench for Scott Drew’s group. If he remains out with the foot injury, the Bears will lean on Adam Flagler and James Akinjo for scoring.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are opened as a pick ‘em at -110, but that has moved to BU -1.5. The total sits at 135.5.

