LJ Cryer: Status of Baylor guard for game against Texas on Monday

The No. 10 Baylor Bears are still in the mix for the Big 12 regular season title and will need a win over the No. 20 Texas Longhorns Monday to stay in that race. The Bears could be without LJ Cryer once again, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury. He was listed as questionable for the game against Kansas and likely carries the same designation ahead of the contest Monday.

Cryer is one of Baylor’s best rotation players when it comes to shooting the ball. He’s connecting on 46.8 percent of his triples this season and provides a nice spark off the bench for Scott Drew’s group. If he remains out with the foot injury, the Bears will lean on Adam Flagler and James Akinjo for scoring.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are opened as a pick ‘em at -110, but that has moved to BU -1.5. The total sits at 135.5.