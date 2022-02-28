Johnny Juzang: Status of UCLA guard for game against Washington on Sunday

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins are out of the Pac-12 title race but still have some NCAA seeding to play for over the next few weeks. Monday’s contest against the Washington Huskies is another chance for UCLA to make a statement.

The Bruins hope star guard Johnny Juzang will be able to suit up for this game. He missed the massive win over Oregon State with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. Basically, Juzang will likely test the ankle ahead of the game and make a determination. After emerging in last year’s NCAA Tournament, Juzang has continued to produce at a high level. If he doesn’t suit up, look for the Bruins to lean on Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensively.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are listed as a 10.5-point favorite. The line opened with UCLA as a 12.5-point favorite. The total sits at 139.5.