NFL Draft prospects: Ranking outside linebackers heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We rank the 2022 draft prospects at outside linebackers heading into the NFL Combine.

By Nick Simon
Michigan v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We’re still over two months away from the NFL Draft in Las Vegas but we’ll reach a major juncture next week with the NFL Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 2022 draft class is loaded with pass-rushing talent and that especially rings true at the outside linebacker position. This has become a tricky position to project considering the differences of how they’re used in a 4-3 scheme vs. a 3-4. However, there are a few guys who are versatile enough to thrive wherever you place them in.

Michigan’s David Ojabo formed a two-man wrecking crew with fellow Wolverine edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 and could very well have his name called in the Top 10. He accounted for 35 tackles, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles in UM’s run to the College Football Playoff.

USC’s Drake Jackson is another prospect who is still getting first-round consideration despite battling injuries as a junior. Through 10 games, he managed 37 tackles and five sacks. Another prospect who could sneak into the first round is South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare, who had a solid week of practice at the Senior Bowl earlier in the month. He recorded 15 sacks throughout his collegiate career in Columbia, SC.

2022 NFL Draft Prospects: OLB rankings at Combine

Rank Name Pos School
1 David Ojabo OLB Michigan
2 Drake Jackson OLB USC
3 Kingsley Enagbare OLB South Carolina
4 DeAngelo Malone OLB Western Kentucky
5 Boye Mafe OLB Minnesota
6 Dominique Robinson OLB Miami (OH)
7 Amare Barno OLB Virginia Tech
8 Nik Bonitto OLB Oklahoma
9 Jesse Luketa OLB Penn State
10 Sam Williams OLB Ole Miss
11 Adam Anderson OLB Georgia
12 Jeremiah Moon OLB Florida
13 Merlin Robertson OLB Arizona State
14 Christopher Allen OLB Alabama
15 Jordan Strachan OLB South Carolina
16 Jalen Harris OLB Arizona
17 DeJaun Cooper OLB South Dakota

