NFL Draft prospects: Ranking outside linebackers heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We’re still over two months away from the NFL Draft in Las Vegas but we’ll reach a major juncture next week with the NFL Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 2022 draft class is loaded with pass-rushing talent and that especially rings true at the outside linebacker position. This has become a tricky position to project considering the differences of how they’re used in a 4-3 scheme vs. a 3-4. However, there are a few guys who are versatile enough to thrive wherever you place them in.

Michigan’s David Ojabo formed a two-man wrecking crew with fellow Wolverine edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 and could very well have his name called in the Top 10. He accounted for 35 tackles, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles in UM’s run to the College Football Playoff.

USC’s Drake Jackson is another prospect who is still getting first-round consideration despite battling injuries as a junior. Through 10 games, he managed 37 tackles and five sacks. Another prospect who could sneak into the first round is South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare, who had a solid week of practice at the Senior Bowl earlier in the month. He recorded 15 sacks throughout his collegiate career in Columbia, SC.