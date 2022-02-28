 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking safeties heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We rank the 2022 draft prospects at safety heading into the NFL Combine.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

We’re still over two months away from the NFL Draft in Las Vegas but we’ll reach a major juncture next week with the NFL Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This year’s safety class features a few prospects that could have their names called on Night 1 of the draft. At the top of that list is Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who could potentially be a Top 5 pick come draft day. He earned consensus All-American status with the Fighting Irish this past season, racking up 34 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions in seven games before going down with a knee injury.

Two other guys who have a chance to be selected in the first round are Michigan’s Daxton Hill and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker. Hill racked up 69 tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions while Brisker had 63 tackles, five pass breakups, and a pair of picks during the 2021 season.

Also lurking as a potential second-round pick is Georgia’s Lewis Cine, who was named Defensive Player of the Game during UGA’s victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

2022 NFL Draft Prospects: Safety rankings at Combine

Rank Name Pos School
Rank Name Pos School
1 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
2 Daxton Hill S Michigan
3 Jaquan Brisker S Penn State
4 Lewis Cine S Georgia
5 Kerby Joseph S Illinois
6 Jalen Pitre S Baylor
7 Bryan Cook S Cincinnati
8 JoJo Domann S Nebraska
9 Tariq Carpenter S Georgia Tech
10 Alontae Taylor S Tennessee
11 Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M
12 Tre Sterling S Oklahoma State
13 Verone McKinley III S Oregon
14 Cam Taylor-Britt S Nebraska
15 Sterling Weatherford S Miami (OH)
16 Trenton Thompson S San Diego State
17 Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville
18 Tycen Anderson S Toledo
19 Josh Thompson S Texas
20 Quentin Lake S UCLA
21 Isaiah Pola-Mao S USC
22 Yusuf Corker S Kentucky
23 Latavious Brini S Georgia
24 Daniel Wright S Alabama
25 Percy Butler S Louisiana
26 Christopher Smith S Georgia
27 JT Woods S Baylor
28 Elijah Hicks S California
29 Kolby Harvell-Peel S Oklahoma State

More From DraftKings Nation