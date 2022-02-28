NFL Draft prospects: Ranking safeties heading into the 2022 NFL Combine

We’re still over two months away from the NFL Draft in Las Vegas but we’ll reach a major juncture next week with the NFL Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This year’s safety class features a few prospects that could have their names called on Night 1 of the draft. At the top of that list is Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who could potentially be a Top 5 pick come draft day. He earned consensus All-American status with the Fighting Irish this past season, racking up 34 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions in seven games before going down with a knee injury.

Two other guys who have a chance to be selected in the first round are Michigan’s Daxton Hill and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker. Hill racked up 69 tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions while Brisker had 63 tackles, five pass breakups, and a pair of picks during the 2021 season.

Also lurking as a potential second-round pick is Georgia’s Lewis Cine, who was named Defensive Player of the Game during UGA’s victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.