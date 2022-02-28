2022 OVC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Ohio Valley Conference has seen its stock rise in the last few seasons, as Murray State and Belmont have headlined the group in March Madness. Those two programs are once again at the top of the standings as the 2022 conference tournament rolls around. Here’s how the bracket is shaping up.

2022 OVC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 2

Game 1: No. 8 SIU-Evansville vs. No. 5 Tennessee State, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 6 Austin Peay, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 3

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 4 Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 3 Morehead State, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 4

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 seed Murray State, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 2 Belmont, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Friday, March 5

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Who are the favorites?

Murray State is ranked and will be the heavy favorite to win this tournament. The Racers might get into the “Big Dance” even if they don’t win it all, as the OVC could become a two-bid league. Belmont is next in line, as is Morehead State. The Eagles will be contenders for this championship.

After those three teams, we enter the secondary tier of the OVC with SEMO and Tennessee State. Both programs are under .500 on the season, so they cannot be expected to make noise in this bracket.